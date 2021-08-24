Student-athletes shoot to score an interim name, image and likeness policy
On June 30, the National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted an interim name, image and likeness policy for student-athletes in all three divisions across the nation regardless of what institution they attend. The interim policy, which allows student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, will not be effective until the federal legislation is adopted in Congress.thepolypost.com
