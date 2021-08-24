Cancel
Student-athletes shoot to score an interim name, image and likeness policy

By Nicolas Hernandez
The Poly Post
Cover picture for the articleOn June 30, the National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted an interim name, image and likeness policy for student-athletes in all three divisions across the nation regardless of what institution they attend. The interim policy, which allows student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness, will not be effective until the federal legislation is adopted in Congress.

