Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Master Gardener: There's an easy fix for twig girdlers eating your tree

Tulsa World
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile mowing the yard I saw several small branches on the ground that looked like they had been chewed off. What kind of insect “chews” off branches? — S.A. The insect you are talking about is likely the twig girdler (oncideres cingulata). I must admit that twig girdlers are one of my favorite insects. They are not my favorite because they can be destructive, but because of the process they go through to birth the next generation of twig girdlers. Their life cycle fits in the “nature is amazing” category in my book. Let me explain why.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Pets & Animals
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Twig#Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
GardeningApartment Therapy

The 7 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to Real Estate Pros

A quick heads-up: Note that any specific plants mentioned in this story or any others may be toxic to pets or humans. “Toxic” plants can induce symptoms that range from mild (upset stomach) to severe (possible death). If you have a cat, dog, or kid, make sure you research the plants ahead of time on a reputable site like ASPCA.org, PetPoisonHelpline.org, Poison.org, or by calling your vet or pediatrician.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

7 Things Bringing Scorpions Into Your Home

There are few pests that cause quite the level of paralyzing fear as scorpions—and with good reason. Globally, nearly 1.2 million people are stung by scorpions each year, resulting in approximately 3,250 total deaths. In the U.S., approximately 1,700 scorpion encounters are reported to poison control centers anually, with approximately 9 percent of those who encounter these arachnids requiring medical care. However, it's not just out in the wild where you may find yourself running into a scorpion—read on to discover how you could be accidentally inviting scorpions into your home.
GardeningPosted by
Best Life

If You See These Flowers in Your Yard, Don't Go Near Them, Officials Warn

When you were young, you probably learned the three-leaf shapes of poison ivy and poison sumac well enough to remember to stay away from those plants any time you come across them. But while you know to be more careful around the leafy greens that crop up in your yard, you probably don't exercise the same caution when it comes to flowers. And making a mistake with one flower in particular, which is cropping up more than ever, could prove fatal. Whether you're gardening or just stopping to smell the roses, you'll want think twice before getting too close to poison hemlock, which is one of the deadliest plants in North America, experts say. Officials across the U.S. are now warning people about this toxic flower that is spreading at an exponential rate across the country. Read on to find out what it looks like so that you can stay far away from it.
AnimalsPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Get Rid of Ants in Your House and Yard

Learn how to get rid of ants around the house with our expert tips. You can put an end to most ant problems with inexpensive products from your local hardware store!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Gardeninghomedit.com

Types Of Lawn Weeds And How To Get Rid Of Them

No one wants weeds in their yard, and we’re about to explain why. Imagine creeping lawn weeds appearing in your yard when you wake up in the morning. It’s not a happy sight, but luckily, their growth isn’t inevitable. There are many ways to find out which plants are weeds,...
Interior DesignAnchorage Press

Master your bath

Bathrooms often have been an afterthought when it comes to decorating. But in the age of self-care, more and more people are focused on the room that helps you prepare for your day and unwind. From tub caddies and automatic soap dispensers to hidden storage and shower rooms, trends in...
GardeningWTVF

DIY FALL GARDEN WREATH

Lifestyle expert and author Trace Barnett showed how to make a fall wreath using natural materials from the garden. Find gardening tips, recipes and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
Coburg, ORkezi.com

In The Garden: Prepping your garden for fall

COBURG, Ore. --Caleb Johnson of Johnson Brothers Garden Market says the end of August is a good time to start thinking about Autumn veggies. · Remove any old veggies that have gone to seed or faded out to make room in your garden beds for some fresh veggies for Fall.
GardeningMilton Daily Standard

Master Gardener: Lasagna gardening

Lasagna gardening is all about the layers. If you have been given poor, rocky soil or want the confidence of organic soil, this is an ideal solution. The beauty of it is that you can place these gardens anywhere flat and with enough sun. The space can be large or small, depending on your needs. High or low, it’s all about the layers. There are fewer weeds and less watering needed once a lasagna garden is established. Layers can be placed directly on the ground with or without sides. Fall is the best time to start a lasagna garden. In autumn, the material will be conveniently available: leaves and debris from garden cleanup. The layers will break down over the winter and be ready for spring plantings of vegetables or flowers.
GardeningHanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: The mighty sycamore and the mini spider mite

Sycamore trees are a common site on the valley floor and in the foothills. These majestic deciduous trees easily grow to heights of 30 to 50 feet. They have large lobed maple-like leaves that fall to the ground in late winter and fuzzy ball-like seed pods that hang from the branches throughout winter. Their smooth bark is mottled brown, gray, and white.
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Western False Asphodel: New Type of Carnivorous Plant Discovered in 20 Years

A cute tiny white flower blooms near metropolitan areas in the Pacific Northwest turns out to be deadly. Triantha occidentalis, also known as the bog-dwelling western false asphodel, was originally reported in the scientific literature in 1879. But, according to experts, no one knew this sweet-looking plant utilized its sticky...
Animalsheraldstandard.com

Three ways to protect your houseplants from bugs

If you have recently started or expanded a houseplant collection, congratulations! You’ve improved your indoor air quality and have added life and vibrancy to your home. At the same time however, your indoor garden may be attracting bugs that can harm your precious plants and annoy you. Unfortunately, not everyone...
AnimalsThe Nature Conservancy

Why Do House Finches Love Your Hanging Plants?

A sweet, yet loud and rambling neighbor, the house finch (Haemorhous mexicanus) is native to mostly arid sections of the western United States and Mexico. With human help, they have been spread across many parts of North America. You may have seen them at your feeder. But they may even...
GardeningNorwalk Hour

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Garden hotline open for your plant, soil and insect questions [Master Gardener column]

Penn State Extension in Lancaster County has reopened its Garden Hotline for office visits and sample drop-offs. During the COVID-19 office closure, master gardeners worked from home, answering garden questions from Lancaster County residents via email. Now, with advance notice, you can bring in a sample and consult with our hotline in person. Whether you’re new to the Garden Hotline or a “regular,” here are a few of our frequently asked questions to help you prepare for your visit.
Creek County, OKsapulpatimes.com

Master Gardener: Preparing Plants for Heat

Our beautiful gardens and yards are certainly stressed due to the typical August heat. Even with the massive amounts of rain we had earlier in the season, many plants are now struggling. While we know precautions must be taken to protect ourselves, our loved ones… and our pets, our plants need our help as well. Some plants, like the Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) thrive in these conditions. Many other plants and lawns are weakened though, and the growth stops as the plants strive to survive.
GardeningScience 2.0

Beware Pests; There Is A New Carnivorous Plant Out There

Urban people may believe nature is balanced and peaceful and pristine but biologists know that nature really just wants to suck the nutrients from your dead corpse. Insects have more nature to worry about, in the form of the delicate stalk and pretty white flowers of Triantha occidentalis, the first new carnivorous plant to be identified by botanists in 20 years. It is notable for the unusual way it traps prey with sticky hairs on its flowering stem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy