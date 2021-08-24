Mariners Minor League Report — August 23
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: LF Jose Marmolejos and C Brian O'Keefe each homered and combined to drive in 4 runs for the Rainiers, but it wasn't enough as Tacoma fell to Sacramento 7–5 on Sunday afternoon. Marmolejos (2x5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI), O'Keefe (2x5, R, HR, 2 RBI) and 1B Eric Filia (2x4, 2B) each recorded multi-hit games, while SS Jack Reinheimer (1x2, R, 3 BB), 3B Kevin Paldo (1x4, RBI, BB) and CF Dillon Thomas (1x4) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 11 hits.
