Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mariners Minor League Report — August 23

By From the Corner of Edgar, Dave
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: LF Jose Marmolejos and C Brian O’Keefe each homered and combined to drive in 4 runs for the Rainiers, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Sacramento 7–5 on Sunday afternoon. Marmolejos (2x5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI), O’Keefe (2x5, R, HR, 2 RBI) and 1B Eric Filia (2x4, 2B) each recorded multi-hit games, while SS Jack Reinheimer (1x2, R, 3 BB), 3B Kevin Paldo (1x4, RBI, BB) and CF Dillon Thomas (1x4) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 11 hits.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Tacoma Rainiers#Sacramento 7#Cf Dillon Thomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t survive an early playoff exit

The Astros are in prime position to win the AL West, but should they fail to make a legitimate postseason run, heads will roll. Houston has several big names hitting the free agent market this offseason, and any team failure could lead to a complete upheaval. Just a few years...
MLBNewsday

Angels star Shoehi Ohtani leaves nearly all in awe, including the Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. – There are few things that can get veteran big-leaguers to act and sound like little-leaguers. Shohei Ohtani is one of them. That was on full display at this year’s All-Star Game in Denver where, among a collection of nothing but stars, Ohtani clearly shone the brightest. ‘I...
MLB27 First News

Pirates part ways with recent fan-favorite

LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated John Nogowski for assignment and signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to a major league contract. After being acquired from the Cardinals last month, Nogowski quickly became a fan favorite with a strong start to his Pittsburgh tenure. He has struggled recently, batting just .233 combined between St. Louis and Pittsburgh this season.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Why the Pirates really put Gregory Polanco on outright waivers

ST. LOUIS — Might be a good time to take those Gregory Polanco jerseys down off of eBay or pull them out of the trash. The Pirates placed Polanco, their longest-tenured and highest-paid player, on outright waivers Sunday, although there’s more to it than a simple desire to release him as many assumed.
MLBaudacy.com

Polanco signs, Bucs top pick with amazing night

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – In 2008 the Blue Jays traded for a highly thought of Pirates power hitter with a low batting average who never really found it in Pittsburgh. A year and a half removed from the Buccos, Jose Bautista hit 54 home runs in Canada. Toronto didn’t...
MLB27 First News

Former Pirates’ slugger finds new MLB home

TORONTO, Canada (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates’ slugger Gregory Polanco has reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was released by Pittsburgh last Saturday. After signing with the Pirates out of the Dominican Republic back in 2009, Polanco was widely considered one of the Pirates’...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Ben Gamel’s Future

Ben Gamel has been a great with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but only controlled through next season. So should the team explore the possibility of an extension?. The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up outfielder Ben Gamel on a waiver claim from the Cleveland Indians. Since being picked up, he’s been a quality corner outfield option for the Bucs this year. He is controlled through next year through arbitration. But is a free agent after that. He’s only 29 and could be a solid 4th outfielder for the Pirates when they’re back in it. So should the team consider extending him?
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Was Traded at the Correct Time

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 17: Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Adam Frazier days before the trade deadline, but it...
MLBMLB

Astros sign veteran catcher Butera

SEATTLE -- With backup catcher Jason Castro on the injured list with a knee injury, the Astros made a move to bolster their catching depth Tuesday by signing 38-year-old veteran Drew Butera to a Minor League deal. He’ll report to Triple-A Sugar Land in the coming days and should presumably join the Astros at some point in the season's final month.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Cueto and Quintana activated, Brebbia and Vosler optioned

We’ve grown quite accustomed to the San Francisco Giants making roster move after roster move after roster move, so it shouldn’t be at all surprising that the team made a handful of transactions ahead of their Tuesday evening game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Giants reinstated right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto...
MLBYardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Consider Signing Brad Hand

When the Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed reliever Brad Hand at the MLB trade deadline, most folks north of the border were happy to see the team making substantial additions to its roster. After all, you can never have enough relief pitching, and it’s especially desirable to have a reliable...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from injured list as MLB rosters expand

Only a few years ago, September 1 annually brought a flurry of new Detroit Tigers to Comerica Park as MLB rosters expanded for the season's final month. All members of the 40-man roster were eligible to play, giving playoff contenders a boost down the stretch and rebuilding teams an opportunity to offer their young players a taste of the big leagues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy