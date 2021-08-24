Cancel
New York City, NY

Cuomo gives clemency to 6, including Brink’s heist driver

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to six people, including the driver in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery whose release was championed by his son. Seventy-six-year-old David Gilbert is serving a life sentence for his role in the $1.6 million theft that left a guard and two police officers dead. The governor’s office said Monday that Gilbert will be referred to the state parole board for potential release. Steve Zeidman, the lawyer and law professor who spearheaded Gilbert’s clemency campaign, said he was overjoyed for Gilbert and his family.

Texas State

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
Posted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

