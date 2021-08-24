Final cut begins on the Golden Ray

Buy Now The pilot boat passes the Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound about an hour after the final cut began around sunrise. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

The beginning of the end is under way for the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.

A cutting chain began the final cut up through the half-submerged remains of the wreckage at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, powered by the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel’s system of winches, sturdy rigging and pulleys, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The chain will turn the remaining stretch of wreckage into the last two sections to be removed from the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

Ron Penkava and wife Beverly stood at the seawall near the St. Simons Island Pier early Monday afternoon, looking out where the VB 10,000’s twin hulls straddled the shipwreck’s remains. The St. Simons Island couple were here nearly two years ago, after the 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized in the predawn hours of Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.

“I don’t know what we’ll do without it,” said Ron Penkava. “We’ve been here watching this since day one. It’s drawn a lot of tourists, believe me.”

“I’m going to miss it when it’s gone,” added Beverly, looking out at the roughly 154 feet of shipwreck that remains.

The cutting chain will separate those remains into the gargantuan chunks of steel known to salvors as Section 4 and Section 5. Section 4 is about 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons. Section 5 is about 74 feet long and weighs an estimated 3,800 metric tons.

The VB 10,000 had spent the past week a short distance from the shipwreck, undergoing inspections and maintenance of its rigging, lifting blocks and the giant pulleys that guide the cutting chain. The crane vessel navigated into the position astride the shipwreck Sunday.

The previous six cuts have taken anywhere from eight days to eight weeks. Salvors are optimistic this final cut could be closer to the former than the latter.

The path of this cut appears similar to that of the most recent cut. The VB 10,000 achieved separation of Section 6 on July 30 after eight days of cutting, Himes said.

“Engineers confirmed that the steel along this cut path is similar to the steel along the (previous) cut path,” Himes said. “So the duration of this cut should be, in theory, similar the duration of the previous cut.”

The stern and Section 2 also were separated in eight days.

However, it took a grueling eight weeks to separate Section 3, an operation that was stymied by dense steel brackets along the cut path and a raging fire that engulfed the shipwreck in flames. During the first cut in November, salvors spent three weeks removing the bow section. The engine section (Section 7) was separated in an effort that began in late February and was completed in late April, however, salvors halted that operation for about a month in March to concentrate on separating Section 2.

Each phase of this uncommon salvage operation has contributed to the knowledge applied in succeeding stages, Himes said.

“This final cut signifies a cutting process that has been proven over the course of six previous cuts, where we encountered certain challenges that caused us to adapt and modify our system,” he said. “But the methods we’ve used haven’t changed.”

A large contingent of oil pollution cleanup crews is stationed in boats outside the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barriers (EPB) that surrounds the salvage site, Himes said. Salvors hope they do not encounter another oil leak the likes of which followed the separation of Section 6. Thick ribbons of oil breached the EPB on the sound’s swift outgoing tides, fouling beaches, Johnson rocks and marsh habitat on St. Simons Island’s south end.

United Command mobilized more than 80 pollution cleanup workers, who shoveled and bagged oiled sand and applied a sphagnum moss product to soiled marsh grasses to prevent further spreading.

A week after the leak, salvors plugged an oil venting pipe that was connected to a fuel tank on the submerged port side. During operations in late 2019, salvors could only partially skim oil from inside a fuel tank on the submerged port side of Section 6. However, salvors were able to completely pump the portside tanks on these final two sections at that time, Himes said.

This occurred during an operation to pump some 327,000 of an estimated 380,000 gallons of oil from fuel tanks within the shipwreck.

There still could be oil in pipes supplying the fuel tanks in these last two sections, he said.

“We’re on alert, always,” Himes said. “They skimmed as much oil as they safely could reach from the tank in Section 6. The tanks Sections 4 and 5 were completely flushed clean during the lightering process, but it’s possible that oil has migrated into those tanks. We’re proceeding cautiously.”

Once this cut is complete, the shorter Section 5 will be the first section to be hoisted from the water and loaded onto a dry dock barge by the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000. Section 4 will be lifted and removed last.

Both sections will be hauled on dry dock barges to inland waters to await dismantling at a site on the East River off of Bay Street in Brunswick. Section 6 and Section 3 are already docked aboard barges on the East River at the dismantling site, located at 615 Bay St.

These four middle sections all will but cut into sections of several hundred tons each, after which the pieces will be shipped to a recycling center in Gibson, La. The four outer sections all were shipped whole via barge directly to the Louisiana recycling facility.

Diana and Tim Gilbert, who split their time between St. Simons Island and Macon, also have watched the Golden Ray drama from the start. They will not be nostalgic for the view of the last two years once this final chapter plays out.

“It has been interesting, but two years is a little much,” Diana Gilbert said, looking out from the St. Simons Pier waterfront. “It’s had its run.”

“It’s ugly,” added Tim. “It’s time for it to be out of here.”