Is there anything more quintessentially American than riding the rails, taming the vast wilderness with train tracks and timetables? Is there no place more American than Boston, where a group of rowdy colonials disagreeably dumped a bunch of tea in the ocean to protest unfair taxation? What could be a more perfectly patriotic marriage then, than some Train Sim World 2 DLC that depicts a stunningly realistic train line beginning at the Citadel of Red Sox fans? With the Boston Sprinter line being the first piece of Train Sim World 2’s Rush Hour “season ticket” of DLC releases, this is surely a pivotal chance to prove this ride is worth the price of admission.