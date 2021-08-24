Cancel
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in technology

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in technology. Nokia collaborates with online learning platform Udacity and Blacks In Technology Foundation. Over 300 scholarships on offer for Nanodegree programs, which are fully online and...

