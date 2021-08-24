Do the Avengers Still Exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Joining the ranks of Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, and now wrestler-turned-actor John Cena and everyone's favorite hobbit Elijah Wood, Method Man (Clifford Smith) is currently putting his name in the hat for the MCU. The actor/rapper made a splash on Instagram with an image that portrays the hip-hop legend as the time traveling mutant Lucas Bishop, or Bishop for short. The 50 year old talent tagged Marvel, Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige, the House of Mouse's head cheese at Marvel. He went on to say, "Thanx for the look, now if we can get @marvel and @marvelstudios on board..er 'body tag." You can take a look at Method Man's X-Men look below.