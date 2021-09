Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) today announced that Denise Paulonis will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Paulonis succeeds Chris Brickman who will be stepping down. Mr. Brickman will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Board until September 30, 2021, when he will step down from both positions. Thereafter, Mr. Brickman will serve in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022, to support an orderly transition. This leadership transition is the result of the Board of Directors' and Mr. Brickman's deliberate and collaborative approach to succession planning.