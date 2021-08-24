Creighton’s relentless pressure produces shutout win over Drake
Drake, Creighton Bluejays men's soccer, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles men's basketball, Kelsie Stone, Jane Ross, Morrison Stadium, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. Three days after outshooting Montana 19-7 over nearly a full 110 minutes, Ross Paule’s Bluejays peppered Drake’s back line from the opening touch on their way to a 2-0 win over their former conference rival on Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium. Creighton rode a first-half goal by Cristina Garriga and a second-half clincher by Abigail Santana to improve to 2-0-0 on the young 2021 season.www.chatsports.com
