Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Creighton’s relentless pressure produces shutout win over Drake

By White, Blue Review
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake, Creighton Bluejays men's soccer, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles men's basketball, Kelsie Stone, Jane Ross, Morrison Stadium, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. Three days after outshooting Montana 19-7 over nearly a full 110 minutes, Ross Paule’s Bluejays peppered Drake’s back line from the opening touch on their way to a 2-0 win over their former conference rival on Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium. Creighton rode a first-half goal by Cristina Garriga and a second-half clincher by Abigail Santana to improve to 2-0-0 on the young 2021 season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Paule
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Iowa State starts season with a 3-1 win over Drake

A long awaited 2021 Iowa State volleyball season is now underway, as the Cyclones defeated Drake three sets to one Friday night. This was the first matchup of two for the Cyclones during the Cyclone Challenge in Ames. The teams went back and forth to begin the first set, but...
Omaha, NEomavs.com

Omaha Sweeps Drake For First Win

AMES, Iowa - The Mavericks bounced back Sunday afternoon with a sweep over Drake. Omaha took the first set 25-10 and the final two 25-17. With the win Omaha improves to 1-1 after the first week of play. Set by Set. The Bulldogs took the first two points, before the...
Minneapolis, MNgophersports.com

Gophers Shutout Baylor to Earn Chastain's First Win

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's soccer program (1-0-0, 0-0-0 B1G) secured a 1-0 victory over Baylor (0-1-0, 0-0-0 Big 12) on Thursday evening, giving first-year head coach Erin Chastain her first win as head coach. Sophomore Sophia Boman notched the game-winning goal for the Maroon and Gold while captain Megan Plaschko secured the clean sheet in the season opener.
Creighton, NEGoCreighton.com

Women's Soccer Posts 2-0 Shutout Win Over Drake

Omaha, Neb. -- The Creighton women's soccer team delivered one goal in each frame to dispose of Drake, 2-0, on Sunday, Aug. 22. With the win the Bluejays moved to 2-0-0 on the season, while Drake fell to 0-1-1. Creighton return to the pitch on Thursday, Aug. 26 as the Bluejays face their first road match at Tulsa. The contest will be available on ESPN+ with an 8:00 pm kickoff.
Omaha, NEkmaland.com

Creighton's Radke named Big East Defensive Player of the Week

(Omaha) -- Creighton freshman Maddie Radke has been named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week. Radke helped the Bluejays to a pair of wins during the opening week of the soccer season and had an assist in each win. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

WNCC men open season with shutout win over Northeast

NORFOLK – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team dominated a Northeast Community College soccer team in earning a 2-0 shutout win Thursday in Norfolk to open the season. The Cougars will look for win number two on Friday when they head to Columbus to face Central Community College-Columbus...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Salazar’s three-hit shutout lifts Dragons

Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar fired a three-hit shutout and Victor Ruiz blasted a home run as the Dragons topped the Lake County Captains 2-0 on Friday night. The game was delayed by rain for one hour, 58 minutes and played as a scheduled seven inning contest. Salazar tossed the...
California Statedailybruin.com

Women’s soccer scores shutout win against Cal State Fullerton

This post was updated Aug. 22 at 10:37 p.m. A record crowd showed up to watch the Bruins. No. 5 UCLA women’s soccer (2-0) defeated Cal State Fullerton (0-2) 3-0 on Sunday evening at Titan Stadium in front of 7,832 fans. The record-setting attendance was good enough for the fifth-largest showing in a regular-season game in NCAA women’s soccer history, with the Bruins accounting for four of the top five crowds.
Rochester, ILchannel1450.com

Rockets Open CS8 Slate With Shutout Win Over Crimsons

Rochester returned home from their season opener in Normal on Monday for the Central State Eight opener against Jacksonville and shut out the Crimsons for a 2-0 win. Adam Anderson got the shutout in goal. Lach Sullivan scored in the first half and Darren Booth scored in the second half for the Rockets.
Troy, ALtroytrojans.com

Soccer Earns Second Straight Shutout In Win Over Alabama A&M

TROY, Ala. – Troy soccer closed out its 2021 Troy Tournament with a 3-0 victory on Sunday over Alabama A&M. The win was the Trojans second shutout of the weekend and second of the season. For the second consecutive match Erin Bloomfield provided the Trojans with the game-winning goal while...
VolleyballOmaha.com

Returning for fifth season was 'no-brainer' for Creighton volleyball's Naomi Hickman

Creighton's senior middle blocker didn't need to think long last spring about whether she wanted to use her extra COVID year and suit up for one more season. Naomi Hickman smiled when asked about that decision this week — then she looked across an emptied Sokol Arena court where she and her teammates had been hustling, leaping and high-fiving for the past couple hours.
Amherst, MAumassathletics.com

Minutewomen Earn Shutout Win Over UMass Lowell In Home Opener

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts women's soccer team scored three goals in less than six minutes of game time on Thursday as they came away with a 3-0 shutout win over UMass Lowell in the home opener at Rudd Field. Lauren Robles opened up the scoring in the...
Footballcassville-democrat.com

Wildcats fly to shutout win

A quick start and sustained play from Cassville led to a shutout win over Mt. Vernon, 27-0, to start the season. The Wildcats started the game with a bang, as Jadon Ewing broke free on a 37-yard run. A play and penalty later, quarterback Cutter Hicks blasted through the middle for a 28-yard touchdown.
Creighton, NEOmaha.com

Creighton's Arthur Kaluma helps Uganda basketball to historic win

KIGALI, Rwanda — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma helped Uganda's senior national team earn a historic win over Cameroon on Friday at the FIBA AfroBasket tournament. Uganda previously had never won a pool-play game in the group stage of this event, going 0-3 in 2015 and 0-3 in 2017. But in its second of three preliminary-round contests, Uganda got to celebrate a milestone moment with an 80-66 win.
Tulsa, OKtulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Captures 2-1 Win Over Creighton in Season Opener

Mariano Fazio and Alex Meinhard both netted a goal to give Tulsa a 2-1 win over Creighton on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Neb. The Golden Hurricane moved to 1-0 on the season, while the Bluejays fell to 0-1 overall. "We've been working on creating chances from different...

Comments / 0

Community Policy