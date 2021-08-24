Cancel
Wildlife

Genetic engineering of marine cyanophages reveals integration but not lysogeny in T7-like cyanophages

By Dror Shitrit
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine cyanobacteria of the genera Synechococcus and Prochlorococcus are the most abundant photosynthetic organisms on earth, spanning vast regions of the oceans and contributing significantly to global primary production. Their viruses (cyanophages) greatly influence cyanobacterial ecology and evolution. Although many cyanophage genomes have been sequenced, insight into the functional role of cyanophage genes is limited by the lack of a cyanophage genetic engineering system. Here, we describe a simple, generalizable method for genetic engineering of cyanophages from multiple families, that we named REEP for REcombination, Enrichment and PCR screening. This method enables direct investigation of key cyanophage genes, and its simplicity makes it adaptable to other ecologically relevant host-virus systems. T7-like cyanophages often carry integrase genes and attachment sites, yet exhibit lytic infection dynamics. Here, using REEP, we investigated their ability to integrate and maintain a lysogenic life cycle. We found that these cyanophages integrate into the host genome and that the integrase and attachment site are required for integration. However, stable lysogens did not form. The frequency of integration was found to be low in both lab cultures and the oceans. These findings suggest that T7-like cyanophage integration is transient and is not part of a classical lysogenic cycle.

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

Live cell tagging tracking and isolation for spatial transcriptomics using photoactivatable cell dyes

A cell’s phenotype and function are influenced by dynamic interactions with its microenvironment. To examine cellular spatiotemporal activity, we developed SPACECAT—Spatially PhotoActivatable Color Encoded Cell Address Tags—to annotate, track, and isolate cells while preserving viability. In SPACECAT, samples are stained with photocaged fluorescent molecules, and cells are labeled by uncaging those molecules with user-patterned near-UV light. SPACECAT offers single-cell precision and temporal stability across diverse cell and tissue types. Illustratively, we target crypt-like regions in patient-derived intestinal organoids to enrich for stem-like and actively mitotic cells, matching literature expectations. Moreover, we apply SPACECAT to ex vivo tissue sections from four healthy organs and an autochthonous lung tumor model. Lastly, we provide a computational framework to identify spatially-biased transcriptome patterns and enriched phenotypes. This minimally perturbative and broadly applicable method links cellular spatiotemporal and/or behavioral phenotypes with diverse downstream assays, enabling insights into the connections between tissue microenvironments and (dys)function.
ScienceNature.com

Temporal omics analysis in Syrian hamsters unravel cellular effector responses to moderate COVID-19

In COVID-19, immune responses are key in determining disease severity. However, cellular mechanisms at the onset of inflammatory lung injury in SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly involving endothelial cells, remain ill-defined. Using Syrian hamsters as a model for moderate COVID-19, we conduct a detailed longitudinal analysis of systemic and pulmonary cellular responses, and corroborate it with datasets from COVID-19 patients. Monocyte-derived macrophages in lungs exert the earliest and strongest transcriptional response to infection, including induction of pro-inflammatory genes, while epithelial cells show weak alterations. Without evidence for productive infection, endothelial cells react, depending on cell subtypes, by strong and early expression of anti-viral, pro-inflammatory, and T cell recruiting genes. Recruitment of cytotoxic T cells as well as emergence of IgM antibodies precede viral clearance at day 5 post infection. Investigating SARS-CoV-2 infected Syrian hamsters thus identifies cell type-specific effector functions, providing detailed insights into pathomechanisms of COVID-19 and informing therapeutic strategies.
ChemistryNature.com

Biosynthesis of spinel nickel ferrite nanowhiskers and their biomedical applications

Greener methods for the synthesis of various nanostructures with well-organized characteristics and biomedical applicability have demonstrated several advantages, including simplicity, low toxicity, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness. Spinel nickel ferrite (NiFe2O4) nanowhiskers with rod-like structures were synthesized using a simple and green method; these nanostructures were evaluated by X-ray diffraction analysis, transmission electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy, and X-ray energy diffraction spectroscopy. Additionally, the prepared nanowhiskers could significantly reduce the survival of Leishmania major promastigotes, at a concentration of 500 μg/mL; the survival of promastigotes was reduced to ≃ 26%. According to the results obtained from MTT test (in vitro), it can be proposed that further studies should be conducted to evaluate anti-leishmaniasis activity of these types of nanowhiskers in animal models.
ComputersNature.com

Preliminary demonstration of a persistent Josephson phase-slip memory cell with topological protection

Superconducting computing promises enhanced computational power in both classical and quantum approaches. Yet, scalable and fast superconducting memories are not implemented. Here, we propose a fully superconducting memory cell based on the hysteretic phase-slip transition existing in long aluminum nanowire Josephson junctions. Embraced by a superconducting ring, the memory cell codifies the logic state in the direction of the circulating persistent current, as commonly defined in flux-based superconducting memories. But, unlike the latter, the hysteresis here is a consequence of the phase-slip occurring in the long weak link and associated to the topological transition of its superconducting gap. This disentangles our memory scheme from the large-inductance constraint, thus enabling its miniaturization. Moreover, the strong activation energy for phase-slip nucleation provides a robust topological protection against stochastic phase-slips and magnetic-flux noise. These properties make the Josephson phase-slip memory a promising solution for advanced superconducting classical logic architectures or flux qubits.
ScienceNature.com

Potent prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy of recombinant human ACE2-Fc against SARS-CoV-2 infection in vivo

The current COVID-19 pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2, poses a serious public health threat. Effective therapeutic and prophylactic treatments are urgently needed. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is a functional receptor for SARS-CoV-2, which binds to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Here, we developed recombinant human ACE2-Fc fusion protein (hACE2-Fc) and a hACE2-Fc mutant with reduced catalytic activity. hACE2-Fc and the hACE2-Fc mutant both efficiently blocked entry of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and HCoV-NL63 into hACE2-expressing cells and inhibited SARS-CoV-2 S protein-mediated cell–cell fusion. hACE2-Fc also neutralized various SARS-CoV-2 strains with enhanced infectivity including D614G and V367F mutations, as well as the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), B.1.617.1 (Kappa), and B.1.617.2 (Delta), demonstrating its potent and broad-spectrum antiviral effects. In addition, hACE2-Fc proteins protected HBE from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Unlike RBD-targeting neutralizing antibodies, hACE2-Fc treatment did not induce the development of escape mutants. Furthermore, both prophylactic and therapeutic hACE2-Fc treatments effectively protected mice from SARS-CoV-2 infection, as determined by reduced viral replication, weight loss, histological changes, and inflammation in the lungs. The protection provided by hACE2 showed obvious dose-dependent efficacy in vivo. Pharmacokinetic data indicated that hACE2-Fc has a relative long half-life in vivo compared to soluble ACE2, which makes it an excellent candidate for prophylaxis and therapy for COVID-19 as well as for SARS-CoV and HCoV-NL63 infections.
Public HealthNature.com

Two doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induce robust immune responses to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

OPTIC (Oxford Protective T cell Immunology for COVID-19) Clinical Group,. PITCH (Protective Immunity T cells in Health Care Worker) Study Group,. The extent to which immune responses to natural infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and immunization with vaccines protect against variants of concern (VOC) is of increasing importance. Accordingly, here we analyse antibodies and T cells of a recently vaccinated, UK cohort, alongside those recovering from natural infection in early 2020. We show that neutralization of the VOC compared to a reference isolate of the original circulating lineage, B, is reduced: more profoundly against B.1.351 than for B.1.1.7, and in responses to infection or a single dose of vaccine than to a second dose of vaccine. Importantly, high magnitude T cell responses are generated after two vaccine doses, with the majority of the T cell response directed against epitopes that are conserved between the prototype isolate B and the VOC. Vaccination is required to generate high potency immune responses to protect against these and other emergent variants.
ChemistryNature.com

Improvement of structural efficiency in metals by the control of topological arrangements in ultrafine and coarse grains

Improvement of structural efficiency in various materials is critically important for sustainable society development and the efficient use of natural resources. Recently, a lot of attention in science and engineering has been attracted to heterogeneous-structure materials because of high structural efficiency. However, strategies for the efficient design of heterogenous structures are still in their infancy therefore demanding extensive exploration. In this work, two-dimensional finite-element models for pure nickel with bimodal distributions of grain sizes having ‘harmonic’ and ‘random’ spatial topological arrangements of coarse and ultrafine-grain areas are developed. The bimodal random-structure material shows heterogeneities in stress–strain distributions at all scale levels developing immediately upon loading, which leads to developing concentrations of strain and premature global plastic instability. The bimodal harmonic-structure material demonstrates strength and ductility significantly exceeding those in the bimodal random-structure as well as expectations from a rule of mixtures. The strain hardening rates also significantly exceed those in homogeneous materials while being primarily controlled by coarse-grain phase at the early, by ultrafine-grain at the later and by their compatible straining at the intermediate stages of loading. The study emphasises the importance of topological ultrafine-/coarse-grain distributions, and the continuity of the ultrafine-grain skeleton in particular.
ScienceNature.com

Orexin receptors 1 and 2 in serotonergic neurons differentially regulate peripheral glucose metabolism in obesity

The wake-active orexin system plays a central role in the dynamic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Here we show orexin receptor type 1 and 2 are predominantly expressed in dorsal raphe nucleus-dorsal and -ventral, respectively. Serotonergic neurons in ventral median raphe nucleus and raphe pallidus selectively express orexin receptor type 1. Inactivation of orexin receptor type 1 in serotonin transporter-expressing cells of mice reduced insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obesity, mainly by decreasing glucose utilization in brown adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. Selective inactivation of orexin receptor type 2 improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in obese mice, mainly through a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Optogenetic activation of orexin neurons in lateral hypothalamus or orexinergic fibers innervating raphe pallidus impaired or improved glucose tolerance, respectively. Collectively, the present study assigns orexin signaling in serotonergic neurons critical, yet differential orexin receptor type 1- and 2-dependent functions in the regulation of systemic glucose homeostasis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Salivary cytokine profile in patients with ischemic stroke

Inflammation plays a crucial role in stroke pathogenesis. Thus, it is not surprising that cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors have been advocated in stroke diagnostics. Our study is the first to evaluate the salivary cytokine profile in patients with ischemic stroke. Twenty-five patients with subacute ischemic stroke and an age-, sex-, and oral hygiene status-matched control group were enrolled in the study. The number of patients was set a priori based on our previous experiment (α = 0.05, test power = 0.9). Salivary concentrations of tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and interleukin 10 (IL-10) were assessed using an ELISA method. We showed that salivary TNF-α and IL-6 were significantly higher, whereas IL-10 content was statistically lower in both non-stimulated (NWS) and stimulated (SWS) whole saliva of ischemic stroke patients. However, evaluation of cytokines in NWS rather than in SWS may be of greater diagnostic value. Of particular note is salivary TNF-α, which may indicate cognitive/physical impairment in post-stroke individuals. This parameter distinguishes stroke patients from healthy controls and correlates with cognitive decline and severity of functional impairment. It also differentiates (with high sensitivity and specificity) stroke patients with normal cognition from mild to moderate cognitive impairment. Saliva may be an alternative to blood for assessing cytokines in stroke patients, although further studies on a larger patient population are needed.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered whole cut meat-like tissue by the assembly of cell fibers using tendon-gel integrated bioprinting

With the current interest in cultured meat, mammalian cell-based meat has mostly been unstructured. There is thus still a high demand for artificial steak-like meat. We demonstrate in vitro construction of engineered steak-like tissue assembled of three types of bovine cell fibers (muscle, fat, and vessel). Because actual meat is an aligned assembly of the fibers connected to the tendon for the actions of contraction and relaxation, tendon-gel integrated bioprinting was developed to construct tendon-like gels. In this study, a total of 72 fibers comprising 42 muscles, 28 adipose tissues, and 2 blood capillaries were constructed by tendon-gel integrated bioprinting and manually assembled to fabricate steak-like meat with a diameter of 5 mm and a length of 10 mm inspired by a meat cut. The developed tendon-gel integrated bioprinting here could be a promising technology for the fabrication of the desired types of steak-like cultured meats.
ScienceNature.com

Placental DNA methylation signatures of maternal smoking during pregnancy and potential impacts on fetal growth

Maternal smoking during pregnancy (MSDP) contributes to poor birth outcomes, in part through disrupted placental functions, which may be reflected in the placental epigenome. Here we present a meta-analysis of the associations between MSDP and placental DNA methylation (DNAm) and between DNAm and birth outcomes within the Pregnancy And Childhood Epigenetics (PACE) consortium (N = 1700, 344 with MSDP). We identify 443 CpGs that are associated with MSDP, of which 142 associated with birth outcomes, 40 associated with gene expression, and 13 CpGs are associated with all three. Only two CpGs have consistent associations from a prior meta-analysis of cord blood DNAm, demonstrating substantial tissue-specific responses to MSDP. The placental MSDP-associated CpGs are enriched for environmental response genes, growth-factor signaling, and inflammation, which play important roles in placental function. We demonstrate links between placental DNAm, MSDP and poor birth outcomes, which may better inform the mechanisms through which MSDP impacts placental function and fetal growth.
ScienceNature.com

Targeting SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain to cells expressing CD40 improves protection to infection in convalescent macaques

Achieving sufficient worldwide vaccination coverage against SARS-CoV-2 will require additional approaches to currently approved viral vector and mRNA vaccines. Subunit vaccines may have distinct advantages when immunizing vulnerable individuals, children and pregnant women. Here, we present a new generation of subunit vaccines targeting viral antigens to CD40-expressing antigen-presenting cells. We demonstrate that targeting the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to CD40 (αCD40.RBD) induces significant levels of specific T and B cells, with long-term memory phenotypes, in a humanized mouse model. Additionally, we demonstrate that a single dose of the αCD40.RBD vaccine, injected without adjuvant, is sufficient to boost a rapid increase in neutralizing antibodies in convalescent non-human primates (NHPs) exposed six months previously to SARS-CoV-2. Vaccine-elicited antibodies cross-neutralize different SARS-CoV-2 variants, including D614G, B1.1.7 and to a lesser extent B1.351. Such vaccination significantly improves protection against a new high-dose virulent challenge versus that in non-vaccinated convalescent animals.
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-driven elucidation of phage-host interplay and impact of phage resistance evolution on bacterial fitness

When considering the interactions between bacteriophages and their host, the issue of phage-resistance emergence is a key element in understanding the ecological impact of phages on the bacterial population. It is also an essential parameter for the implementation of phage therapy to combat antibiotic-resistant pathogens. This study investigates the phenotypic and genetic responses of five Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains (PAO1, A5803, AA43, CHA, and PAK) to the infection by seven phages with distinct evolutionary backgrounds and recognised receptors (LPS/T4P). Emerging phage-insensitivity was generally accompanied by self and cross-resistance mechanisms. Significant differences were observed between the reference PAO1 responses compared to other clinical representatives. LPS-dependent phage infections in clinical strains selected for mutations in the “global regulatory” and “other” genes, rather than in the LPS-synthesis clusters detected in PAO1 clones. Reduced fitness, as proxied by the growth rate, was correlated with large deletion (20–500 kbp) and phage carrier state. Multi-phage resistance was significantly correlated with a reduced growth rate but only in the PAO1 population. In addition, we observed that the presence of prophages decreased the lytic phage maintenance seemingly protecting the host against carrier state and occasional lytic phage propagation, thus preventing a significant reduction in bacterial growth rate.
ScienceNature.com

The relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels and the severity of COVID-19 disease and its mortality

Supplemental vitamin D can reduce the risk and mortality of viral pneumonia. The relationship between 25 hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D] levels and the severity and mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was evaluated. In this cross-sectional study, the admitted patients with COVID-19 were categorized as mild, moderate, severe, and critical based on clinical and radiologic characteristics. Calcium, phosphorus, albumin, creatinine, and serum 25(OH)D were measured and their correlation with the severity of disease and mortality were analyzed. During 2 months, 508 patients (442 patients in general wards and 66 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU)) were included. The participants were 56 ± 17 years old (52% male, 37% with comorbidity). Concerning severity, 13%, 42%, 36%, and 9% had mild, moderate, severe, and critical diseases, respectively. The mortality rate was 10.8%. Admission to ICU, severity of disease and mortality decreased significantly across quartiles of 25(OH)D. According to multivariate logistic regression analysis, disease mortality had a positive correlation with age and had a negative correlation with the serum level of 25(OH)D, calcium, and albumin. In hospitalized patients with COVID-19, low 25(OH)D was associated with severe disease and increased ICU admission and mortality rate.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive characterization of 536 patient-derived xenograft models prioritizes candidatesfor targeted treatment

Development of candidate cancer treatments is a resource-intensive process, with the research community continuing to investigate options beyond static genomic characterization. Toward this goal, we have established the genomic landscapes of 536 patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models across 25 cancer types, together with mutation, copy number, fusion, transcriptomic profiles, and NCI-MATCH arms. Compared with human tumors, PDXs typically have higher purity and fit to investigate dynamic driver events and molecular properties via multiple time points from same case PDXs. Here, we report on dynamic genomic landscapes and pharmacogenomic associations, including associations between activating oncogenic events and drugs, correlations between whole-genome duplications and subclone events, and the potential PDX models for NCI-MATCH trials. Lastly, we provide a web portal having comprehensive pan-cancer PDX genomic profiles and source code to facilitate identification of more druggable events and further insights into PDXs’ recapitulation of human tumors.
CancerNature.com

Cryo-EM structures of human TMEM120A and TMEM120B

Pain is a protective signal of impending danger, which is essential for our interaction with the environment1. The identification of related mechanosensing ion channel (MSC) is fundamentally important for understanding the mechanism of mechanical pain sensing and analgesic drug discovery. A recent study identified TMEM120A, also named TACAN, as an MSC that contributes to mechanosensitive currents in nociceptors2. TMEM120A shares no sequence homology with any reported MSCs or other channels. Despite sequence similarity, no mechanically evoked current was detected for heterologously expressed TMEM120B, a homolog of TMEM120A2. TMEM120A/B were originally identified as nuclear membrane localized protein that plays an important role in adipocyte differentiation3,4. A recent study shows that adipocyte-specific knockout of TMEM120A leads to latent lipodystrophy5. The molecular basis underlying the physiological functions of TMEM120A is elusive.
ScienceNature.com

AZP2006, a new promising treatment for Alzheimer’s and related diseases

Progranulin (PGRN) is a protein with multiple functions including the regulation of neuroinflammation, neuronal survival, neurite and synapsis growth. Although the mechanisms of action of PGRN are currently unknown, its potential therapeutic application in treating neurodegenerative diseases is huge. Thus, strategies to increase PGRN levels in patients could provide an effective treatment. In the present study, we investigated the effects of AZP2006, a lysotropic molecule now in phase 2a clinical trial in Progressive Supranuclear Palsy patients, for its ability to increase PGRN level and promote neuroprotection. We showed for the first time the in vitro and in vivo neuroprotective effects of AZP2006 in neurons injured with Aβ1–42 and in two different pathological animal models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and aging. Thus, the chronic treatment with AZP2006 was shown to reduce the loss of central synapses and neurons but also to dramatically decrease the massive neuroinflammation associated with the animal pathology. A deeper investigation showed that the beneficial effects of AZP2006 were associated with PGRN production. Also, AZP2006 binds to PSAP (the cofactor of PGRN) and inhibits TLR9 receptors normally responsible for proinflammation when activated. Altogether, these results showed the high potential of AZP2006 as a new putative treatment for AD and related diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the best monochromatic energy level in dual energy spectral imaging for coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention

In this study, the optimal monochromatic energy level in dual-energy spectral CT required for imaging coronary stents after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) was explored. Thirty-five consecutive patients after PCI were examined using the dual-energy spectral CT imaging mode. The original images were reconstructed at 40–140 keV (10-keV interval) monochromatic levels. The in-stent and out-stent CT values at each monochromatic level were measured to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio(SNR) and contrast-to-noise ratio (CNR) for the vessel and the CT value difference between the in-stent and out-stent lumen (dCT (in–out)), which reflects the artificial CT number increase due to the beam hardening effect caused by the stents. The subjective image quality of the stent and in-stent vessel was evaluated by two radiologists using a 5-point scale. With the increase in energy level, the CT value, SNR, CNR, and dCT (in–out) all decreased. At 80 keV, the mean CT value in-stent reached (345.24 ± 93.43) HU and dCT (in–out) started plateauing. In addition, the subjective image quality of the stents and vessels peaked at 80 keV. The 80 keV monochromatic images are optimal for imaging cardiac patients with stents after PCI, balancing the enhancement and SNR and CNR in the vessels while minimizing the beam hardening artifacts caused by the stents.
ScienceNature.com

Rational design of hyperstable antibacterial peptides for food preservation

We describe the design of peptides with properties like thermostability, pH stability, and antibacterial activity against a few bacterial food pathogens. Insights obtained from classical structure-function analysis of natural peptides and their mutants through antimicrobial and enzymatic assays are used to rationally develop a set of peptides. pH and thermostability assays were performed to demonstrate robust antimicrobial activity post-treatment with high temperatures and at wide pH ranges. We have also investigated the mode of action of these hyperstable peptides using membrane permeability assays, electron microscopy, and molecular dynamics simulations. Notably, through mutational studies, we show that these peptides elicit their antibacterial action via both membrane destabilization and inhibition of intracellular trypsin—the two functions attributable to separate peptide segments. Finally, toxicity studies and food preservation assays demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the designed peptides for food preservation. Overall, the study provides a general ‘blueprint’ for the development of stable antimicrobial peptides (AMPs). Insights obtained from this work may also be combined with combinatorial methods in high-throughput studies for future development of antimicrobials for various applications.
ScienceNature.com

Improved modeling of human AD with an automated culturing platform for iPSC neurons, astrocytes and microglia

Advancement in human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) neuron and microglial differentiation protocols allow for disease modeling using physiologically relevant cells. However, iPSC differentiation and culturing protocols have posed challenges to maintaining consistency. Here, we generated an automated, consistent, and long-term culturing platform of human iPSC neurons, astrocytes, and microglia. Using this platform we generated a iPSC AD model using human derived cells, which showed signs of Aβ plaques, dystrophic neurites around plaques, synapse loss, dendrite retraction, axon fragmentation, phospho-Tau induction, and neuronal cell death in one model. We showed that the human iPSC microglia internalized and compacted Aβ to generate and surround the plaques, thereby conferring some neuroprotection. We investigated the mechanism of action of anti-Aβ antibodies protection and found that they protected neurons from these pathologies and were most effective before pTau induction. Taken together, these results suggest that this model can facilitate target discovery and drug development efforts.

