Invisible Hearing Aids Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Starkey Laboratories, Oticon, Amplifon SpA

According to the new market research report "Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric and Hybrid), Clamping Force (0-200 Tons Force, 201-500 Tons Force and Above 500 Tons Force), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.74% from USD 8.9 billion in 2020. A plastic injection molding machine is used for manufacturing products made up of plastics. It consists of two main parts - an injection unit and a clamping unit. The injection unit is like an extruder, whereas the clamping unit is concerned with the operation of the mold. Plastic injection molding machines can fasten the molds either at the horizontal or the vertical position. There are three types of plastic injection molding machines - hydraulic injection molding machines, all-electric injection molding machines, and hybrid injection molding machines.