Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

“Neuroanatomical integration of homeostatic and hedonic brain regions to regulate consummatory behavior”

By Ashley E. Smith ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7156-5533
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Food consummatory behavior is a complex process that serves to maintain physiological homeostasis while simultaneously encoding the hedonic properties of food [1]. Hedonic foods (i.e., foods high in sugar and fat) are more reinforcing than low-calorie foods and robustly activate brain regions driving motivation, which promotes overconsumption regardless of homeostatic state. This hedonic “override” is thought to contribute to weight gain and obesity. As highly palatable foods continue to become more accessible and rates of the metabolic disease continue to increase, it is evident that there is a crucial need to enhance our understanding of the neural circuits that integrate homeostatic and hedonic pathways to identify novel therapeutic strategies to restore balanced consummatory behaviors.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Regions#Fat People#Cas#Encoding#Cas#Malenka Rc#Smith Ae#Glutamatergic#Jdh#A E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Massive Study Links Nearly 600 Genomic Regions to Self-Regulating Behaviors

Researchers have identified 579 locations in the human genome associated with a predisposition to self-regulation-related behaviors, including addiction and child behavioral problems. With data from 1.5 million people of European descent, the effort is considered to be one of the largest genome-wide association studies to date. The study, publishing August...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Can AI Predict Behavior from Brain Activity?

A new neuroscience study backed with funding from Wellcome and the European Research Council demonstrates how an AI deep learning algorithm is able to predict behavior by decoding brain activity. “The neural code provides a complex, non-linear representation of stimuli, behaviors, and cognitive states,” wrote scientists affiliated with the Kavli...
Healthbcm.edu

Eating for hunger or pleasure? This is how the brain handles these feeding behaviors

Many times we eat, not because we are hungry, but because of social pressures or food that is so appetizing, that, even though we are full, we just want another bite. Overeating, whether it is guided by hunger or pleasure, typically leads to obesity, which affects about 42% of the adults in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ScienceNature.com

Effects of the Fyn kinase inhibitor saracatinib on ventral striatal activity during performance of an fMRI monetary incentive delay task in individuals family history positive or negative for alcohol use disorder. A pilot randomised trial

Altered striatal regulation of the GluN2B subunit of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) glutamate receptors by the Fyn/Src family of protein tyrosine kinases has been implicated in animal alcohol consumption. Previously, we have described differences between individuals positive (FHP) and negative (FHN) for familial alcohol use disorder (AUD) in the ventral striatal (VS) activation associated with monetary incentive delay task (MIDT) performance during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Here, we used AZD0530 (saracatinib), a centrally active Fyn/Src inhibitor to probe the role of Fyn/Src regulation of NMDA receptors (NMDAR) in VS activation differences between FHP and FHN individuals during fMRI MIDT performance. We studied 21 FHN and 22 FHP individuals, all without AUD. In two sessions, spaced 1 week apart, we administered 125 mg of saracatinib or placebo in a double-blind manner, prior to measuring VS signal during fMRI MIDT performance. MIDT comprises reward prospect, anticipation, and outcome phases. During the initial (prospect of reward) task phase, there was a significant group-by-condition interaction such that, relative to placebo, saracatinib reduced VS BOLD signal in FHP and increased it in FHN individuals. This study provides the first human evidence that elevated signaling in striatal protein kinase A-dependent pathways may contribute to familial AUD risk via amplifying the neural response to the prospect of reward. As Fyn kinase is responsible for NMDAR upregulation, these data are consistent with previous evidence for upregulated NMDAR function within reward circuitry in AUD risk. These findings also suggest a possible therapeutic role for Src/Fyn kinase inhibitors in AUD risk.
ScienceNature.com

Abnormal levels of mitochondrial proteins in plasma neuronal extracellular vesicles in major depressive disorder

To characterize neuronal mitochondrial abnormalities in major depressive disorder (MDD), functional mitochondrial proteins (MPs) extracted from enriched plasma neuron-derived extracellular vesicles (NDEVs) of MDD participants (n = 20) were quantified before and after eight weeks of treatment with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). Pretreatment baseline NDEV levels of the transcriptional type 2 nuclear respiratory factor (NRF2) which controls mitochondrial biogenesis and many anti-oxidant gene responses, regulators of diverse neuronal mitochondrial functions cyclophilin D (CYPD) and mitofusin-2 (MFN2), leucine zipper EF-hand containing transmembrane 1 protein (LETM1) component of a calcium channel/calcium channel enhancer, mitochondrial tethering proteins syntaphilin (SNPH) and myosin VI (MY06), inner membrane electron transport complexes I (subunit 6) and III (subunit 10), the penultimate enzyme of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) generation nicotinamide mononucleotide adenylytransferase 2 (NMNAT2), and neuronal mitochondrial metabolic regulatory and protective factors humanin and mitochondrial open-reading frame of the 12S rRNA-c (MOTS-c) all were significantly lower than those of NDEVs from matched controls (n = 10), whereas those of pro-neurodegenerative NADase Sterile Alpha and TIR motif-containing protein 1 (SARM1) were higher. The baseline NDEV levels of transcription factor A mitochondrial (TFAM) and the transcriptional master-regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis PPAR γ coactivator-1α (PGC-1α) showed no differences between MDD participants and controls. Several of these potential biomarker proteins showed substantially different changes in untreated MDD than those we reported in untreated first-episode psychosis. NDEV levels of MPs of all functional classes, except complex I-6, NRF2 and PGC-1α were normalized in MDD participants who responded to SSRI therapy (n = 10) but not in those who failed to respond (n = 10) by psychiatric evaluation. If larger studies validate NDEV MP abnormalities, they may become useful biomarkers and identify new drug targets.
HealthNature.com

LIX1-like protein drives hepatic stellate cell activation to promote liver fibrosis by regulation of chemokine mRNA stability

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 319 (2021) Cite this article. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) play a key role in the fibrotic response, thus inactivating activated HSC could be a potential therapy for fibrosis.1,2 CCL20 expressed by HSCs and macrophages, may serve as a mediator of inflammation and fibrosis.3 LIX1L is a putative RNA-binding protein (RBP) that may play an important role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.4 However, the biological function of LIX1L in liver fibrosis remains unclear, we therefore aimed to characterize its functions in HSC activation and liver fibrosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Frontoparietal network resilience is associated with protection against cognitive decline in Parkinson’s disease

Though Parkinson’s disease is primarily defined as a movement disorder, it is also characterized by a range of non-motor symptoms, including cognitive decline. The onset and progression of cognitive decline in individuals with Parkinson’s disease is variable, and the neurobiological mechanisms that contribute to, or protect against, cognitive decline in Parkinson’s disease are poorly understood. Using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data collected from individuals with Parkinson’s disease with and without cognitive decline, we examined the relationship between topological brain-network resilience and cognition in Parkinson’s disease. By leveraging network attack analyses, we demonstrate that relative to individuals with Parkinson’s disease experiencing cognitive decline, the frontoparietal network in cognitively stable individuals with Parkinson’s disease is significantly more resilient to network perturbation. Our findings suggest that the topological robustness of the frontoparietal network is associated with the absence of cognitive decline in individuals with Parkinson’s disease.
HealthNeuroscience News

A Connection Between Brain’s Opioid System and Eating Behavior

Summary: The function of the opioid system is connected to eating triggered by external stimuli. The findings could lead to the development of new therapies that target the opioid system to reduce obesity. Source: University of Turku. Brain regulation of feeding behavior traits has remained incompletely understood. In their latest...
ScienceNature.com

Functionnectome as a framework to analyse the contribution of brain circuits to fMRI

In recent years, the field of functional neuroimaging has moved away from a pure localisationist approach of isolated functional brain regions to a more integrated view of these regions within functional networks. However, the methods used to investigate functional networks rely on local signals in grey matter and are limited in identifying anatomical circuitries supporting the interaction between brain regions. Mapping the brain circuits mediating the functional signal between brain regions would propel our understanding of the brain’s functional signatures and dysfunctions. We developed a method to unravel the relationship between brain circuits and functions: The Functionnectome. The Functionnectome combines the functional signal from fMRI with white matter circuits’ anatomy to unlock and chart the first maps of functional white matter. To showcase this method’s versatility, we provide the first functional white matter maps revealing the joint contribution of connected areas to motor, working memory, and language functions. The Functionnectome comes with an open-source companion software and opens new avenues into studying functional networks by applying the method to already existing datasets and beyond task fMRI.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study explores the influence of the X-chromosome on brain anatomy

Past neuroscience research suggests that common differences in people's genetic profiles can explain a significant proportion of variations in people's brain anatomy. In more specific terms, they found that neuroanatomical variation is partly explained by genetic variation. Scientists have hypothesized that the X-chromosome has a particularly crucial influence on the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Weight Losssciencealert.com

A Simple Diet Can Send Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission, According to Science

Until recently, type 2 diabetes has mainly been managed by controlling risk factors – such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar (glucose) levels – usually by prescribing drugs. But this approach doesn't address the underlying causes of type 2 diabetes – such as problems with the hormone insulin...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy