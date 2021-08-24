3D Printing for Healthcare Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | 3D Software, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys

The education sector is adopting technology at a higher pace to enhance the effectiveness and streamline education processes. 3D printing’s use in education is bringing objects out of the computer screen and into the real, physical world and into the hands of students for inspection, analysis, and other processes that benefit from physical manipulation. As the technology of 3D printing has become more affordable with many educational tools, the teaching and learning process has become easier for both teachers and students. The concept of 3D printing is being adopted by educational institutes on a large scale, as different learning styles are being incorporated for effective understanding and learning process, which is accelerating the growth of 3D printing in education market. For instance, CraftBot partnered with Maker’s Red Box to design curriculum for students to help them predict and handle future challenges with combined technologies of 3D printing, laser cutting, and microelectronics. Companies and government institutions are investing into 3D printing technology and collaborating with numerous educators and institutions, which showcases significant growth potential for global 3D printing in education market over the forecast period. 3D printing providers are developing specialized machines for children to cover their educational needs. For instance, XYZprinting, Inc., the manufacturers of Da Vinci Color 3D printer have further developed a MiniMaker version, which is specifically geared towards STEM subjects in schools.