IoT Healthcare Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Medtronic, Philips, Cisco

The water purifier in a simpler term is defined as a device used to decontaminate the water from harmful substances, chemicals, pathogens, microorganisms, and other dissolved solids and to make it portable. A recent addition to a database of Bonafide Research- titled "Global Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2026" provides an in-depth insight of the market size by value and volume, analyzes the trends on factors like by types (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount), by technology (RO, UV, Gravity Based, and Others) by Sales Channel (Online and Offline) by Region and by country. According to the recent reports of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, every 21 seconds, a child dies annually in developing countries due to waterborne diseases caused by contaminated water drinking. This is even worse in the developing economies due to scarcity of freshwater, rapid surge in population, and rise in pollution. The diminishing quality of water is a serious health hazard globally which has given a rise in the demand for water purifiers. This is to aid the market to reach a value of more than USD 65 Billion by the end of the year 2026, while in terms of volume it is expected to grow with an anticipated CAGR of less than 10%.