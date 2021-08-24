Mapping causal generators of appetitive motivation-hedonic functions in frontal cortex

Finding Direction in Single-cell RNA-sequencing Data. Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has revolutionized the way we study cell biology the past decade, ushering in the rapidly growing field of single-cell genomics. scRNA-seq allows us to profile the transcriptome of individual cells, gaining holistic insight into their function and identity. The transcriptome is the set of all messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) molecules of a cell. You’ve likely heard of mRNA frequently over this past year with many of the COVID-19 vaccines relying on this molecule. mRNA represents the readout, or transcript, of a gene. These molecules carry information about the gene of interest that the cell’s machinery uses to build a protein. In the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, they carry information on how to make a benign protein tailored to the SARS-CoV2 virus, effectively teaching our body how to fight off infection. The production of these mRNA molecules is called transcription, and these molecules are sometimes called transcripts accordingly. You’ll often hear biologists refer to mRNA abundance more broadly as gene expression. You can think of it like building IKEA furniture: the instructions are the transcribed mRNA molecule, and the corresponding protein is the furniture. Before the mRNA is translated, however, it has to undergo an additional step. There are segments of mRNA molecules that don’t code for proteins called introns. These are removed prior to protein translation through a process called splicing. The remaining segments are called exons. This will be important to know shortly.
