Mapping causal generators of appetitive motivation-hedonic functions in frontal cortex

By Brian A. Baldo
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacological, optogenetic, and chemogenetic mapping studies of neurobehavioral causation are revealing an often-remarkable degree of cortical localization for appetitive-motivation and hedonic functions. Recent identification of spatially-localized functional nodes within frontal cortex have yielded network-level insights that were not entirely predictable a priori. These function-mapping approaches have also demonstrated heterogeneity of neurochemical effects within an anatomical locus. Hence, insights into cortical localization of specific functions have depended upon finding just the right pharmacological or neurobiologically-specific tool.

www.nature.com

