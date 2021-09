ATLANTA, GA - Atlanta Tech Village is back with the monthly gathering of Southeast entrepreneurs known as the Atlanta Startup Village. The Atlanta Startup Village, or ATLSV, is a platform that was created to accommodate the many ideas, expressions, business pitches, and also a networking hub for entrepreneurs all over Atlanta. The event will feature five local startups that will present their five-minute pitches to draw in people from all over the Southeast. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this event will be conducted in person for a limited number of people and virtually via YouTube Live.