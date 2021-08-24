The ESG investing industry is dangerous

Advocates for sustainable and ESG investing are hoping the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report will serve as a wakeup call. The report, released on Aug. 9, 2021, offered a stark picture about the realities of climate change, and was described as a "code red for humanity" by the U.N. Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. Governmental action will be key to tackling the climate crisis. The report also sees a large role for financial services in including ESG factors in investment decisions. Some have taken the position that trustees of pensions, charities and private trusts must include ESG factors in investing. Others have taken the position that using ESG factors in investing, specifically violates a fiduciary’s duty of loyalty to their beneficiary. So, as we draft, fund and manage pensions, charities and private trusts, how do we include ESG factors without violating fiduciary duties?