Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

COVID: Governor Of Hawaii Urges Tourists Not To Come As New Cases Surge

By Maria Medina
Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXwZA_0bb0eDez00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — On Monday Hawaii Gov. David Ige urged travelers to rethink their plans if they’ve got a ticket to the islands as COVID-19 cases continue to rise significantly in the Aloha state.

“We are seeing more COVID patients in our hospitals and the ICUs are filling up,” Gov. Ige said. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands.”

Rod Antone, executive director for Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, said they’re following the Governor’s announcements closely. Antone said they would follow any mandate that is handed down by either the state or county government.

“On Maui, we only have one hospital so it doesn’t take much,” Antone said. “So I certainly understand the governor’s and the mayor’s concern at this point.”

Antone, a friend of KPIX Reporter Maria Cid Medina, is no stranger to the pandemic. He’s among the rising number of COVID cases in Hawaii.

Antone tested positive for the virus last week, and is vaccinated.

“I felt like I was going to pass out every time I stood up,” he said. “I am thankful that I’m vaxed, my symptoms were very mild.”

But others aren’t so lucky. Gov. Ige said that hospitals are dealing with how to take in the influx of COVID patients. There are tents at some facilities to care for patients who do not need to be in the ICU.

The governor also announced more restrictions on Oahu, which include scaling back gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors effective Aug. 25.

He acknowledged the impact that tourism may have after he encouraged tourists to rethink their plans until October, but he said taking action was necessary to get the virus under control.

“Restaurant capacity has been restricted, there is limited access to rent-a-cars, and we know that the visitors who chose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday,” said Gov. Ige.

Vilma Roa was on the plane to San Jose from a trip to Oahu when the governor made his announcement. She said she was visiting family in Hawaii, and that the pandemic has definitely impacted paradise.

“Restaurant that we went to, my family, we were asked to show our vaccine card,” Roa said. “There’s still a lot of tourists there, but I noticed that a lot of places are closed early.”

Gov. Ige said he requested airlines help spread the message that traveling to Hawaii is being discouraged.

“Like the governor, we’re concerned about everything. COVID, people’s jobs, the industry,” said Antone. “I know the governor and all the mayors, they’ve got a tough balancing act taking all that into consideration.”

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Hawaii#State Of Hawaii#Covid#Covid#Kpix#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hawaii StateWESH

Tourists urged not to visit Hawaii due to pandemic

Hawaii — The governor of Hawaii is asking tourists to stay away from the island completely. The governor said restaurant capacity has been restricted and there is limited access to rental vehicles. He also said that people would not enjoy the typical holiday that they would expect to get...
LifestyleHawaii Magazine

Hawaiʻi Governor: ‘It’s Not a Good Time to Visit the Islands’

The COVID-19 surge in Hawaiʻi continues—and the state is adding more restrictions and this plea: Reduce travel to the Islands. Hawaiʻi’s 571 new COVID-19 cases today brings the state’s seven-day average case count to 671, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 8.3%. (On Oʻahu, the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.7%.)
Hawaii StatePosted by
Boston

Misspelling of Moderna leads to tourist’s arrest in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A 24-year-old Illinois woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna,” according to court documents. In order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card to the state’s...
Allegheny County, PAppuglobe.com

Allegheny County officials urge caution as Delta variant spurs on new surge in COVID-19 cases

On June 29, 2021, Point Park University announced its decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students participating in face-to-face classes and campus activities for the 2021-2022 academic year. Following this decision, university President Don Green reinstituted mask guidelines effective as of August 13, due to growing Delta variant cases within Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

7 "Very High-Risk" Travel Destinations, According to the CDC

Where COVID-19 and travel are concerned, when one door opens, another one shuts. Or sometimes seven shut. According to a new report from CNN Travel, the CDC has officially added seven countries back onto the list of the highest-risk locations. The countries that have been added to the “Level 4: Very High” category are:
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
California StateSFGate

More questions than answers after autopsy of California family found dead on hiking trail

An initial autopsy has revealed few clues in the mystery of what happened to a California family found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest south of Yosemite. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju — as well as their family dog — were found dead at the Devil's Gulch area in the south fork of the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said. Responding agencies treated the scene as a hazmat situation due to their uncertainty about the cause of the fatalities.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
California StateKABC

Some actually going to jail for ripping-off California’s Unemployment Department. Shocker.

(Sacramento, CA) — An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to prison for filing more than 100 fraudulent claims with California’s unemployment office. Forty-four year old Deborah Hollimon must serve three years behind bars and pay back 569-thousand dollars for the fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hollimon created fictitious businesses with employees who were actually victims of identity theft. Hollimon then filed unemployment claims in her name and in the names of the fake employees to collect benefits from the Employment Development Department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy