Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

The problem is you; She’s doing her best, now meet her in the middle

Daily Mining Gazette
 9 days ago

Dear Annie: My husband and I are trying to figure out how to emotionally support our adult daughter, who is 40 years old. She is going through a very emotional period in her life. She has been married for about a year, has “major issues” with her spouse and is...

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Thanksgiving#Friendship#Christmas#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Relationship AdviceDaily Mining Gazette

A promiscuous former life; shouldn’t bother you because it was before your time

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been together since we were just out of high school. We’ve been married for 18 years, and we have three glorious children. We have a great relationship, but I recently discovered she was extremely promiscuous in high school and found out she slept with many of our friends, some of whom are still in our social circle. I have always had a jealous nature, and now the jealousy is overwhelming my daily thoughts, especially when we see these other guys. Although the encounters happened before my time with her, I still feel cheated on and don’t look at her the way I once did. I have not brought it up with her, because I know she will get super defensive, and I know she will not go to counseling because of the nature of the topic. Any insight into getting over this would be appreciated, as I do love her and want to be with her. – Jealous in Wisconsin.
KidsWilliston Daily Herald

Snacks and Chats a safe place for teens to talk about issues

In recent years mental health has become a large topic of conversation in society. More awareness has made its way to the surface and society is becoming more accepting of the idea of mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety. There has been an increase in the idea that mental health is as important as one’s physical health and should not be taken lightly when someone experiences symptoms regarding mental health. Unfortunately, there is still a stigma about mental health that creates problems for people who may be struggling and feel that there is no one to talk to.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Mother-in-Law Over Mother of the Bride”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Jasmine Guillory discuss a Prudie letter: “Mother-in-Law Over Mother of the Bride.”. Jasmine Guillory: Okay, my first thought is that this mother-in-law is going to be a NIGHTMARE, and the bride has to draw some boundaries or else she’s going to think she can walk all over her forever. It is hard for the mom to say that! But the mom has got to try!
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Relationship AdviceCheezBurger

Woman Gets Even With Cheating Boyfriend Through Master Manipulation

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned...especially when this woman, in particular, is taking care of your dog while her boyfriend is off banging some other woman. As they say, paybacks are a bitch, and that was certainly the case in this Sexcapade scenario when this unlucky lady just so happened to come across some incriminating evidence on her ex's iPad and use his furry best friend - and his beautiful high-ride apartment - as a way to get even. If you or anyone you know has a bad/funny/cringe-worthy story about an interesting sexual experience, please make sure to do your part and share it with the universe right here.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man on His Death Bed Refuses to Repeat after Priest

An elderly couple had been married for forty years, enjoying a life of endless love and bliss. They were always there to support each other through thick and thin and had weathered countless storms together. On their fortieth wedding anniversary, they decided to celebrate their special day with a romantic...
EconomyDaily Mining Gazette

How do I negotiate a raise?; find a company that recognizes your worth

Dear Annie: My wife has been on pain medication for almost a decade, and it has turned into a serious addiction. I have to monitor her pills weekly — though, recently, it’s been daily. She hasn’t worked at all the last decade, ever since she started getting prescribed the painkillers. She lays in bed all day long, sleeping or watching TV. I’ve bought several safes to lock away her pills in so that I can only administer to her what she needs. She’s broken into all of them. I keep the pills with me at all times so that I can make sure she doesn’t take too much. She’s constantly deriding me, blaming me for her not having enough pills. She always pleads, “Just give me tomorrow’s pills tonight.” She has now brought our adult children into this mess by trying to make them pick sides in this ongoing fight, but the kids know she has a problem! I have brought up rehab several times, but she dismisses the idea and claims she doesn’t need it. This past year, I got her an appointment with a therapist. It was just online, through videoconference, and my wife completely blew it off, barely paying attention to the therapist. After 25 years of marriage, I’m about ready to file for divorce. Help! – Tired of Mother’s Little Helper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy