International Day Against Nuclear Tests

By Gemma Alexander
Earth 911
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people are opposed to the use of nuclear weapons, but fewer are concerned about testing them. After all, many people argue, these controlled, scientific tests may act as a deterrent to the weapons’ use. But nuclear weapons testing has a disturbing legacy of environmental destruction and civilian deaths. The United Nations established August 29 as the International Day Against Nuclear Tests to focus global attention on the damage to environment and harm to people caused by nuclear weapons testing.

