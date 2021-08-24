TV Schedules
While exploring why some animals mimic the looks of others, Martin and Chris encounter a cheetah cub and its mom. But before they know it, evil fashion designer, Donita Donata, 'cat-naps' the startled mom right in front of their eyes. The Wild Kratts team springs into action on a rescue mission before Donita adds the momma cheetah to her new fall line. Martin discovers that the cheetah cub has unexpected powers of mimicry, and it's ability to mimic the ferocious honey badger - is the key to foiling Donita and protecting the cheetah.tv.azpm.org
