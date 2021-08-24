TV Schedules

Kendall Long showed up this week on Bachelor in Paradise. She knew Joe Amabile would be there. However, he wasn’t quite as excited to see her. Things are still heating up and there is surely more drama to come. While it’s yet to be determined what will go down, it’s most likely she and Joe will not reconnect. Now that filming is over, Kendall has been seen hanging out with another popular alum. Who is it and what’s going on?