City honors Kincheloe for civic service

Chris Johnson, left, talks with his mother, Ann Murphy Kincheloe, on Monday at her home in Owensboro. Johnson came into town from Folsom, California, to surprise his mother for her birthday. The City of Owensboro proclaimed Monday, Aug. 23, as “Ann Murphy Kincheloe Day.” Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In honor of her 85th birthday, and also as recognition of her years of civic service to the community, the City of Owensboro issued a proclamation that named Monday, Aug. 23, as “Ann Murphy Kincheloe Day.”

Kincheloe has many professional accomplishments. She was the second woman to serve on the Owensboro City Commission, between 1980-82. She also served as the appointed official court reporter for the Daviess County Circuit Court, was a federal court reporter for the U.S. District Court, western Kentucky, and is a former seven-time chair of the Wendell Foster Center board of directors.

Additionally, she served on the former boards for Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and Owensboro Mercy Health System.

Kincheloe said that she is excited about the recognition from the city for her work in the community, but that the credit belongs to everyone involved.

“I’ve always kind of been low-key,” she said. “You do things because they need doing; you don’t do them for the recognition. It’s just not that way.”

She is proud of the direction the city and many of its nonprofits and organizations are headed, as well as the milestones they have reached.

Having served on the Wendell Foster board, she is especially proud of the nonprofit’s success, as well as the partnership and collaborations between other nonprofits in the community.

Kincheloe was not the first in her family to take on civic service roles in the community. Her father and uncles, along with her grandfather and great-grandfather, were involved in the city.

Her family’s history in Owensboro dates to 1919, when her great-grandfather moved his chair manufacturing company to Owensboro from Detroit, Michigan.

Kincheloe graduated from Owensboro High School before moving to New York City for college. She returned to Owensboro in 1969 when her uncle got her involved with the Wendell Foster Center.

Once she became involved with that, she said she just fell into other community roles.

“I guess it’s my heritage more than anything; you give back,” she said. “My uncle and my father were both leaders in the community, and just as time evolved and my children were grown up, I just got in the middle of things, and it was just great to be a part of it, to see it happen. That’s how it began, and once you get involved in one thing, it just kind of spills over into other things.”

One of the biggest events she recalls during her civic service career was as a federal court reporter working alongside then Federal Judge James Gordon, who was ordered by Congress to implement integration in Louisville schools.

She also recalls bringing her grandchildren to work and meetings with her, which she said excited them and made them love and feel part of Owensboro.

Although Kincheloe said she is not as involved now, she still loves Owensboro and is happy to have raised her family here.

She said she spends most of her time now reading, enjoying her backyard and getting nightly visits from her grand-dog from across the street, where one of her five children lives.

“It’s a good life,” she said.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360