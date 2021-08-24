Holiday World limiting attendance

Between a rising number of coronavirus cases and staff shortages, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be making several changes for the rest of the season.

“We understand the newfound unpredictability of staffing can be frustrating, and we want to be transparent in our uncertainty,” Matt Eckert, park president, said. “We feel that limiting our capacity will provide the safest and best possible experience for the remainder of the season.”

The number of visitors will be capped and hours updated for Saturday as well as Sept. 4 and Sept. 5

People who want to buy a single-day ticket need to go to holidayworld.com/tickets and buy tickets in advance, a news release said.

People with tickets and season passes have guaranteed spots for the day.

The announcement said that attractions and restaurant availability may be limited because many of the workers are students, teachers and aides, “who have been asked to stay at home for the protection of others.”

Holiday World is also recommending that everyone wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to it should stay home, the announcement said.

“The last two years have truly been a roller coaster, but we are extremely proud of how our team members continue to overcome the challenges that the pandemic has thrown our way,” Eckert said.

Go to HolidayWorld.com for more information.

The park in Santa Claus, a town in northern Spencer County, Indiana, is celebrating its 75th season this year.

