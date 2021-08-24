Grosjean successfully knocks down first IndyCar oval

Seven-time Texas Motor Speedway winner Jimmie Johnson went to the 1.5-mile track Monday to forget everything he knew about driving the layout in his first IndyCar oval test. “I need to pretend as if I’ve never been here before and then after a lot of laps, maybe pull a few small things from my NASCAR days to apply to the Indy car,” the seven-time Cup Series champion said in an interview distributed by the track after his one-day test session was complete. “Ironically, the way you use the banking to help support the race car is much more critical in an Indy car than it is in a Cup car, and the line is a bit more forgiving in a Cup car as a result. Some of my early laps I was maybe a little wide on entry and exit and putting myself in a harmful position on track, and we had to correct that and pull me back into the IndyCar line and the IndyCar mindset.”