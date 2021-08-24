Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Raptors: Pascal Siakam’s injury could help Precious Achiuwa shine

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Miami Heat (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors went 4-1 in the win/loss column during Summer League play, looking extremely dominant defensively. While Summer League play is not comparable to the grind that the actual NBA is, there are nuggets of wisdom that can be gleaned from these competitions, especially as it relates to Precious Achiuwa.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Precious Achiuwa
Person
Pascal Siakam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAraptorsrapture.com

Raptors: Frank Ntilikina is a better bench option than Sam Dekker

The Toronto Raptors recently signed guard Svi Mykhailiuk to a two-year contract to beef up the back end of the roster. Now, there are three or four roster spots still open for partially guaranteed players like Ishmail Wainright, Isaac Bonga, and Sam Dekker to battle for. If Toronto wants to take one more gamble, Frank Ntilikina might be a solid option.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam trade rumors squashed by agent

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 29: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors are entering a new era of basketball now that the Kyle Lowry departure is official, and they will assuredly be leaning on the services of Pascal Siakam to give the team stability and quality in this uncertain period. Despite that fact, plenty of teams were supposedly trying to pilfer him away from Toronto.
NBAchatsports.com

The biggest reason to believe Raptors' Pascal Siakam isn't going anywhere

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors, Bobby Webster, NBA Most Improved Player Award, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, DeMar DeRozan, National Basketball Association, Los Angeles Clippers. Rarely has a day gone by this offseason without a trade rumour linking Pascal Siakam to another NBA team. The 27-year-old forward has...
NBAWIFR

VanVleet talks Raptors roster, return to Toronto

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since making his debut with the Raptors in 2016, Fred VanVleet has always had a mentor in the backcourt. Whether it was Demar Derozan or Kyle Lowry, VanVleet had a veteran to learn from. That all changes this season. VanVleet, 27, is entering his sixth year...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Agent Todd Ramasar Reveals Raptors Told Him Pascal Siakam Wouldn't Be Traded: "I've Only Had Reassurance From The Raptors That Pascal Is Obviously With Them To Stay."

Pascal Siakam is a former All-Star who is one of the most versatile forwards in the game. While Pascal Siakam does have issues creating his shot at times, he is still an elite defender who can guard multiple positions, and his finishing ability in the interior is very good. There's no doubt that he's an amazing player, and he's shown that he can be the No. 2 scoring option on a championship-caliber team.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: ESPN’s take on 2021 offseason is way too harsh

Toronto Raptors - Masai Ujiri (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors appear to be putting the finishing touches on the 2021 offseason, and considering that Masai Ujiri had to stomach the departure of Kyle Lowry while preparing to make their highest draft selection in over a decade, it’s fair to say that the tension in the air was palpable.
NBACBS Sports

Goran Dragic, Buddy Hield among 10 logical candidates to be dealt between now and next season's trade deadline

Roster-building is an unending cycle. Teams aren't simply finished when the NBA offseason ends. Teams typically enter major transactional periods with goals that don't always align with those of every player they acquire, and almost every year, a few veterans turn into casualties of those overhauls. Players find themselves stuck in crowded rotations or traded as nothing more than salary ballast or merely retained by teams that couldn't find takers for them at that particular time.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 2021-22 season will define Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors, Pascal Siakam, Mike Conley Jr., NBA Most Improved Player Award, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, National Basketball Association, Kyle Lowry, National Lacrosse League MVP Award. TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 21: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors is introduced prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Amalie...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 3 underrated 2021-22 games that could be dramatic

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 18: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The 2021-22 Toronto Raptors schedule has officially been released, as Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri, and the rest of this bunch will look to put their nightmarish 2020-21 season firmly in the rear-view mirror as they try to reboot and get back to the postseason.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Ishmail Wainright could secure roster spot in AfroBasket play

Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jaquori McLaughlin (40) makes a pass as Toronto Raptors forward Ishmail Wainright (12) Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. The Toronto Raptors bringing in several NBA newbies with the intention of seeing if one of them can claw...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Masai Ujiri’s parting message to Kyle Lowry after leaving Raptors for Heat

While Masai Ujiri knew Kyle Lowry’s time with the Toronto Raptors was coming to an end, it didn’t make the transition any easier. In fact, it got tougher for the exec. Lowry left the Raptors this free agency, joining the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade deal. The veteran guard inked a three-year, $85 million deal with Miami to pair up with his good friend Jimmy Butler in a bid to contend for the championship.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Bleacher Report predicts Warriors to trade for Pascal Siakam

So far this offseason, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most talked-about teams in terms of a potential blockbuster trade. Even after the draft and free agency, the predictions have continued. With Klay Thompson out until at least Christmas time, the Warriors’ need for another star to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy