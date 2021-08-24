CULLMAN — Ann-Marie Monika Legg passed away at her home on August 19th, 2021 after a battle with cancer. Ann-Marie was born in Sweden on September 8th, 1941 to Elsie and Robert Johansson. She moved with her family to California in January of 1966 to pursue a new life in America. In 1981 she moved to the Hartselle, Alabama area where she lived until 2010, then moving to Tennessee for a time until moving back to the Cullman, Alabama area in 2019. Throughout the years she spent lots of time on all sorts of stages singing and playing tambourine, bass, and guitar. Ann-Marie loved spending time with all her family and was surrounded by them during her last days. She also loved crocheting, which she learned from her mother, and spent many hours making all sorts of things for others. She also loved spending time with her cats and was proud to be known as a crazy cat lady. Ann-Marie was a lover of all sorts of animals and had five rescue cats of her own.