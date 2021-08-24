Cancel
Obituaries

Eleanor D. Brown

The Decatur Daily
 9 days ago

Eleanor D. Brown, 84, will have a graveside on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery. Ridout’s Brown-Service is directing. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

www.decaturdaily.com

