Ozarks Community College Offers Students Free Breakfast

This summer the Core teamed up with the English Department to provide free verbal SAT and college preparation classes to local students, a project funded by the Provost's office. This is the third year we are offering these classes to the local community. This year, like last year, the classes were held online. The first year (2019) we offered the classes in person. This year, we had two classes, each taught by a faculty member from the English Department: Professor Mildred Antenor and Professor Jessica Cavagnaro. The whole project is a great example of "harvesting our treasures" as well as collaboration among divisions, both of which are crucial for moving forward in light of our strategic plan. Dean Karen Passaro assisted us in getting the classes up and running; Amy Phillips of the TLTC helped with the technology; Rev. Forrest Pritchett and Mary Clare Callum spread the word in the local communities; and Dr. Angela Weisl, Chair of the English Department, connected us with faculty. With all of us working together, we were able to offer free college prep classes to thirty-nine students.