Colleges

Ozarks Community College Offers Students Free Breakfast

By Sara Weissman
Inside Higher Ed
 9 days ago

Ozarks Technical Community College will provide free breakfast for all students regardless of financial need starting this fall. The Missouri college piloted “Eagle Breakfast” at its Springfield campus in January 2021 but will now expand the initiative to all six of its campuses. During the 2021 spring semester, 635 students participated in Eagle Breakfast, including 231 Pell Grant recipients and 45 military veterans.

