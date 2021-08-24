Cancel
Moving on up: Jefferson in command of Hogs' huddle

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — For the second year in a row, the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the season with a clear-cut starting quarterback. Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson, whose limited appearances ring like a harbinger of the true run-pass option (RPO) attack preferred by second-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, has held the first-team spot since Feleipe Franks declared for the NFL Draft.

Football247Sports

Who is stepping up for Hogs with Treylon Burks on mend?

Although there are a few too many green non-contact jerseys scattered about the practice fields, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman feels pretty good about where his team is at health wise leading up to next Saturday's season opener against Rice. However, one critical missing piece on the mend from injury is star wide receiver Treylon Burks.
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Practice notebook: Injury situation becoming more clear

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, delivering the last press briefing on Thursday prior to game week, said he expects essentially every player who has been in non-contact jerseys this week to be ready for the season opener against Rice on Sept. 4. The Razorbacks have had a...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Practice notebook: Captains named, Towers out

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas football team has selected three defensive standouts and two offensive starters as team captains, including one repeat selection. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and offensive tackle Myron Cunningham were the picks on offense, while linebacker Grant Morgan and defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Joe Foucha were the defensive selections.
Football247Sports

Hogs hit game week focused on sharpening up, getting healthy

It is officially game week for the Arkansas Razorbacks, which means the first depth chart has been released and head coach Sam Pittman has joined media to preview this weekend's season opener against Rice in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Owls finished 2-3 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season but ended on a...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Pittman says Hogs better prepared in Year 2

FAYETTEVILLE — The historical precedent for a major rise in the standings for University of Arkansas football this fall is mighty slim. The best year-over-year league improvement for Razorback football since joining the SEC was a five-game rise from 2-6 in 2005 to 7-1 and the SEC West title the next year. Of course that came with the dynamic trio of Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis at running back the year before current league dominator Nick Saban came aboard at Alabama.
Footballwholehogsports.com

Best of Razorbacks' preseason camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Covid-19 and its variants are still a thing in Arkansas, which has been experiencing another surge. But after a year of dealing with the protocols and sanitizing procedures, the University of Arkansas football program was well prepared to handle media sessions at training camp in August. The in-person...
College Sportswholehogsports.com

What Sam Pittman said previewing Rice game

• Sam Pittman said it "doesn't look good" for defensive tackle John Ridgeway to play against Rice. Ridgeway had an appendectomy over the weekend, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. • Pittman said LaDarrius Bishop has remained in the same cornerback spot, which seemed to help him. Bishop has moved from one...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Hogs' offense enjoys fast start

FAYETTEVILLE — The first-team offense for the Arkansas Razorbacks had perhaps its best “fastball” start of the preseason Monday inside the Walker Pavilion. First-team quarterback KJ Jefferson went 2-for-2 passing, and tailback Trelon Smith broke off a solid gain on a run between the tackles during the three-play set for the University of Arkansas.
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Captains pumped to play for Pittman, in front of fans

( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks ) Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan prepares for a play to begin during a preseason practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Fayetteville. As happy as Arkansas fans are about getting the 2021 season underway, the Razorbacks themselves are thrilled to play before more fans than last year.
Arkansas State247Sports

Arkansas players believe in quarterback KJ Jefferson

To the majority of the college football world, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is a relatively unknown commodity. With just two starts under his belt, even die-hard fans of the Razorbacks aren't quite sure what to expect from the redshirt sophomore. But if you ask his coaches and teammates, there is no doubt that Jefferson is ready to lead the Arkansas offense.
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Rice plans to play 2 QBs in season opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Rice coach Mike Bloomgren is in no hurry to name a starting quarterback for the Owls’ season opener against Arkansas on Saturday. Wiley Green, who has passed for 1,435 yards and seven touchdowns in his career, and Luke McCaffrey, a talented transfer from Nebraska, have been in a preseason-long competition for the starting job. While Bloomgren plans to keep the quarterback situation a secret until after kickoff, the Razorbacks will see both players.
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Pittman provides health updates on key Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman provided health updates on several key players Wednesday. In his final media availability before Saturday’s season opener against Rice, Pittman said he is doubtful defensive lineman John Ridgeway will play. An Illinois State transfer, Ridgeway had an appendectomy last weekend. His timetable to return...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Hogs' belief in themselves reassuring

( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks ) Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan prepares for a play to begin during a preseason practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Fayetteville. Going into the Arkansas Razorbacks’ season opener against Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, fans can expect to see a lot of familiar faces. The...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Practice notebook: Foucha a popular pick

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas safety Joe Foucha was voted as a captain along with quarterback KJ Jefferson, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon by teammates Friday. Coach Sam Pittman announced the captains after Saturday’s short mock game, and Foucha earned a hearty response from...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Practice notebook: Rice coach impressed by 2 Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Rice Coach Mike Bloomgren has pumped up the top two University of Arkansas quarterbacks, KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby, heading into Saturday’s season opener. Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman followed suit Wednesday in his final media appearance before the Hogs host the Owls at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback...
NFLwholehogsports.com

After 16 NFL seasons, Loggains rediscovers passion for college football

FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains worked in the NFL for 16 years with six teams, but it shouldn’t be a surprise he’s on a college staff now. “Saturdays are different than Sundays,” Loggains said in 2013 when he was the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. “Both are big business, but I love the passion that’s in Razorback Stadium when you pull up in the team bus.
