Explore Exit Glacier In Alaska, The Most Easily Accessible Glacier In Alaska

Alaska actually has a whopping 100,000 glaciers, but many of them are difficult to see outside of an airplane. Exit Glacier in Alaska is close to the road system and easy for anyone to visit! You can actually walk very close to the glacier, unlike the thousands of other glaciers dotting the state.

The Kenai Peninsula is known for many incredible areas, including Kenai Fjords National Park.

The crowning attraction is Exit Glacier itself.

Throughout the recreation area, and as you drive in on the road, you can see markers of how far out the glacier was in different time periods.

Exit Glacier is the only part of Kenai Fjords National Park that’s accessible by road.

While you used to be able to get closer to the glacier, now the areas are roped off.

The recreation area is open all year long.

The next time you’re in the Seward area, make sure to stop off at this incredible spot.

One of the most famous spots in the national park is Exit Glacier State Recreation Area, a wonderful place where you can learn more about the glaciers that used to completely cover Alaska.The glacier is four miles long, but receding rapidly. In fact, from 2013-2014 the glacier receded 187 feet. Scientists continue to monitor the glacier regularly.It’s a sobering realization of how quickly the ice is retreating. There are a number of wonderful things you can learn at the Visitor’s Center while you’re exploring.That makes it a very popular destination. There are paved, wheelchair-accessible walkways out to stunning views of the glacier, making it a great way for everyone to see this beautiful national park.The ice is unstable at the toe of the glacier, so signs have been erected warning you of danger. But you can still get incredible views of this amazing glacier: it’s just not recommended to get too close.During the winter when it snows the road is closed down, but many people snowshoe or ski into the Exit Glacier area. It's a fabulous place to explore, no matter the season or weather.No matter the season, you’ll love what you find when you visit Exit Glacier. This is one great place you’ll keep coming back to!

