Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Explore Exit Glacier In Alaska, The Most Easily Accessible Glacier In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
Posted by 
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 9 days ago

Alaska actually has a whopping 100,000 glaciers, but many of them are difficult to see outside of an airplane. Exit Glacier in Alaska is close to the road system and easy for anyone to visit! You can actually walk very close to the glacier, unlike the thousands of other glaciers dotting the state.

The Kenai Peninsula is known for many incredible areas, including Kenai Fjords National Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYZzt_0bb0K6mH00
Alvis Upitis via Photodisc Collection / Getty Images
One of the most famous spots in the national park is Exit Glacier State Recreation Area, a wonderful place where you can learn more about the glaciers that used to completely cover Alaska.

The crowning attraction is Exit Glacier itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veACS_0bb0K6mH00
photo by Bill Koplitz via Moment Collection / Getty Images
The glacier is four miles long, but receding rapidly. In fact, from 2013-2014 the glacier receded 187 feet. Scientists continue to monitor the glacier regularly.

Throughout the recreation area, and as you drive in on the road, you can see markers of how far out the glacier was in different time periods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esBfT_0bb0K6mH00
Ashley Cooper via Corbis Collection / Getty Images
It’s a sobering realization of how quickly the ice is retreating. There are a number of wonderful things you can learn at the Visitor’s Center while you’re exploring.

Exit Glacier is the only part of Kenai Fjords National Park that’s accessible by road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L824Q_0bb0K6mH00
Matt Champlin via Moment Collection / Getty Images
That makes it a very popular destination. There are paved, wheelchair-accessible walkways out to stunning views of the glacier, making it a great way for everyone to see this beautiful national park.

While you used to be able to get closer to the glacier, now the areas are roped off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xox9t_0bb0K6mH00
milehightraveler via E+ Collection / Getty Images
The ice is unstable at the toe of the glacier, so signs have been erected warning you of danger. But you can still get incredible views of this amazing glacier: it’s just not recommended to get too close.

The recreation area is open all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRZdR_0bb0K6mH00
pchoui via iStock / Getty Images Plus
During the winter when it snows the road is closed down, but many people snowshoe or ski into the Exit Glacier area. It's a fabulous place to explore, no matter the season or weather.

The next time you’re in the Seward area, make sure to stop off at this incredible spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnYTz_0bb0K6mH00
Stanley Chen Xi, landscape and architecture photographer via Moment Collection / Getty Images
No matter the season, you’ll love what you find when you visit Exit Glacier. This is one great place you’ll keep coming back to!

Have you ever explored Exit Glacier in Alaska? What did you think? Was it amazing? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to explore Exit Glacier State Recreation Area further, make sure you Hike Alongside This Immense Icefield On This Unforgettable Trail In Alaska.

The post Explore Exit Glacier In Alaska, The Most Easily Accessible Glacier In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

621
Followers
251
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Seward, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaciers#Exit Glacier#Weather#Moment Collection Getty#Corbis Collection Getty#Istock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Pack Up The Family For A Weekend Getaway To This Modern Alaskan Log Cabin

There are so many awesome places to visit in Alaska. If you’re craving ocean, mountains, rivers full of fish, or a quiet spot, Alaska has got it. This log cabin in Talkeetna is the perfect family getaway if you want to be close to the action but in a quiet little spot. Pack your bags, […] The post Pack Up The Family For A Weekend Getaway To This Modern Alaskan Log Cabin appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Alaska

Explore The Stunning Worthington Glacier State Recreation Area For An Out-Of-This-World Experience

There are some pretty spectacular places to see in the Last Frontier, and Worthington Glacier in Alaska is high on top of that list. This huge, 5,774-acre glacier is a stunner to see in person. Pack your bags, grab your loved ones, and head out on the Richardson Highway to explore this famous Alaskan landmark. […] The post Explore The Stunning Worthington Glacier State Recreation Area For An Out-Of-This-World Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites

With more coastline than any other state in America, finding stunning waterfront camping in Alaska is easy to do! And this incredible campground right on the Homer Spit is the perfect place to pitch your tent. A quick drive from downtown, you’re close to all amenities, with a million dollar view right outside your doorstep. […] The post Alaska’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 120 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Take This Stunning Hike Through America’s Northern Most Temperate Rainforest To The Turquoise Blue Of Glacier Creek In Alaska

There are few hikes that are absolutely incredible year round, and the Winner Creek Trail in Alaska is definitely one of them! Filled with stunning views of turquoise waters, and hikes through towering trees, this beautiful hike will have you feeling like you walked straight into a fairy tale. Grab your gear and head on out to this spectacular spot in Girdwood, Alaska.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Be Dazzled By Glacier Views From The Windows Of This Modern Cabin In Alaska

Homer boasts so many wonderful places to stay, it can be hard to choose the perfect spot. But this modern cabin in Alaska checks all the boxes, including modern floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the glacier views in the distance! If you’re looking for amazing Homer accommodations, this is the place to stay. If you want […] The post Be Dazzled By Glacier Views From The Windows Of This Modern Cabin In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

7 Easy Boardwalk Hikes In Alaska That Offer Stunning Views

Alaska has some incredible hiking trails that you need to take advantage of this summer. But if you want to take the whole family along, these seven easy boardwalk hikes in Alaska are the perfect pit stop. Get outside, enjoy the sunshine, and a hike that’s easy enough for everyone in your party to do! […] The post 7 Easy Boardwalk Hikes In Alaska That Offer Stunning Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest

If there’s one thing that Alaska has a ton of, it’s glaciers! And with so many ways to explore the state, there’s plenty of opportunities to view these massive structures of ice. Portage Pass Trail in Alaska is a great way to get stunning views of Portage Glacier, Lake, and Pass. It’s the perfect day […] The post Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Spend The Night Within Walking Distance Of The Stunning Mendenhall Glacier At Glacier’s Edge Retreat In Alaska

There are some pretty spectacular places to stay in the Last Frontier, and this apartment by a glacier in Alaska is one of them! Located just outside of Juneau, and a stone’s throw from Mendenhall Glacier, this apartment is the perfect basecamp for your adventure in Alaska’s capital! You can book this incredible Airbnb at […] The post Spend The Night Within Walking Distance Of The Stunning Mendenhall Glacier At Glacier’s Edge Retreat In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

7 Reasons Why Alaska Is Actually The Best Place To Live In The Summer

Our state has something for everyone all year long, but there’s something extra special about summer in Alaska. In fact, we think that Alaska in the summer is the best place to be on the planet! And we have seven great reasons that prove there’s nowhere else to be except in the Last Frontier during these fabulous summer months.
Posted by
Only In Alaska

Get Away From It All In Your Private Guesthouse On The Beach In This Alaskan Getaway

Homer is one spot that’s on everyone’s mind when they think about a weekend exploring Alaska. This beach guesthouse in Alaska gets you close to the water and offers stunning views in a new constructed, beautiful apartment. Bring the whole family to enjoy this amazing spot for your next weekend away. Would you stay in […] The post Get Away From It All In Your Private Guesthouse On The Beach In This Alaskan Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy