Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

The Latest: Australia evacuated more than 1,600 from Kabul

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5pye_0bb0JtT400

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that Australia has helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from the Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday.

“We have achieved this by working very closely with the United States and the United Kingdom, among other nations,” Andrews told Parliament on Tuesday.

The evacuated people include Australian citizens, Afghan nationals who had worked for the Australian government during the 20-year conflict and other countries’ nationals. The Australian government has not said how many people it planned to evacuate from Afghanistan.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier said Australian and New Zealand officials had evacuated more than 650 people from the airport over Monday night.

Morrison said that five flights had left the airport in the busiest day of Australian involvement in evacuations since the Taliban took control of the country. One of the flights was a New Zealand military aircraft.

Morrison told Nine Network television that the evacuated people included Australians, New Zealanders and Afghans.

___

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

— Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

— Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date

UK struggles for influence as Afghan crisis strains US ties

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

___

BOCA RATON, Florida — Senior U.S. military officials in Afghanistan say U.S. Special Operations retrieved 16 American citizens from outside the Kabul airport early Monday morning.

The military officials would not detail where in Afghanistan the Americans were rescued from but they said it was about two hours outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The Americans were brought back to Kabul for evacuation processing.

The officials, who commented only on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations, said the rescue missions that go beyond the walls of the Kabul airport require the approval of a four-star officer and are handled on a case-by-case basis.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the U.S. military had launched at least one additional rescue by helicopter but declined to offer further details. It’s unclear if Kirby was referring to Monday’s special operations mission or a separate flight.

“On occasion, as needed, our commanders have the authority they need to use their assets and their forces to help assist Americans who need to get to the airport, get to the airport, on a case-by-case basis,” said Kirby.

The Associated Press first reported on the sortie flights outside Kabul airport on Friday. The officials would not detail where these airlift sites were for security reasons.

In a video conference last week, President Biden and White House officials spoke with commanders in Afghanistan about sortie flight missions outside the Kabul Airport. The president said he wanted to avoid a “Black Hawk Down’” incident, according to U.S. military officials on the conference call and briefed on what was said.

U.S. military officials described President Biden’s demeanor as calm and pleasant during discussions about the progress that had been made in evacuating both Americans and Afghan nationals. Biden negatively commented on how quickly the Afghan government fell apart and told commanders he wanted them to be focused on beefing up security at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Sunday, the AP reported that potential Islamic State threats against Americans in Afghanistan are forcing the U.S. military to develop new plans to get evacuees to the airport in Kabul. U.S. Central Command on Monday said an exchange of gunfire at the airport broke out at the north gate of the Kabul Airport. No U.S. or coalition forces were hurt, but one member of the Afghan security forces was killed. The Pentagon said they do not know at the moment if the gunman was a member of the Taliban or ISIS.

Last week, the Defense Department publicly disclosed that three Army chinooks picked up 169 Americans just outside the walls of the Kabul Airport. The AP also reported that a helicopter from the 82nd Airborne Division airlifted Afghans from Camp Sullivan, near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

— By James LaPorta

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
72K+
Followers
63K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Parliament#Nine Network#Australians#New Zealanders#Afghans#Al Qaida#Ap#Americans#Pentagon#The Associated Press#White House#Islamic#U S Central Command#Isis#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Last US planes leave Kabul airport, ending Afghanistan war

The last American evacuation flights have left Kabul’s international airport, ending the longest US war weeks shy of the 20th anniversary of its beginning — but with hundreds of American citizens left behind. Gen. Frank McKenzie Jr., the head of US Central Command, told reporters that the last US C-17...
MilitaryPosted by
St. Joseph Post

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the final five U.S. military transport aircraft lifted off out of Afghanistan Monday, they left behind up to 200 Americans and thousands of desperate Afghans who couldn’t get out and now must rely on the Taliban to allow their departure. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said...
Militaryfortwaynesnbc.com

Taliban: Last US planes leave Afghanistan; no US confirmation

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban guard at the Kabul airport says the last U.S. planes have flown out after 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Hemad Sherzad tells The Associated Press the last five planes departed early Tuesday, just after midnight. Celebratory gunfire erupted across the city. U.S. officials...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryINFORUM

Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-missile defenses intercepted rockets fired at Kabul's airport on Monday as the United States flew its core diplomats out of Afghanistan in the final hours of its chaotic withdrawal. The last U.S. troops are due to pull out of Kabul by Tuesday, after they and...
Middle EastPosted by
CBS News

Race to evacuate as many as possible from Kabul after ISIS bombs kill more than 100

Evacuation flights resumed on Friday at Kabul's airport, less than a day after 13 American service members and scores of Afghans were killed in suicide bombings claimed by the ISIS faction in Afghanistan. There were warnings from military officials that more attacks could target the airport, and that the risk of them was increasing amid the rush to get hundreds of Americans, and as many vulnerable Afghans as possible out of the country.
Worldkfgo.com

UK says has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan

(Reuters) – The United Kingdom said late on Monday it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan, adding that the evacuation process will run as long as the security situation allows and that no firm date was set for the end of evacuation flights. “7,109 individuals have been evacuated from...
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: France detains Afghan evacuee linked to Taliban

PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an Afghan evacuated from Kabul to Paris and suspected of links to the Taliban was detained by French police on Tuesday. The man is one of five Afghans placed under strict surveillance by France’s intelligence agency for possible links to the Taliban. The five men were required to stay in a hotel in the Paris region for a quarantine, as are all evacuees who arrive in France without having been fully vaccinated.
Aerospace & DefenseWETM

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport picked up speed this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. Speaking at the White House, Biden said 11,000 people had...
WorldShropshire Star

Almost 6,000 evacuated from Kabul by UK as troops witness ‘harrowing scenes’

Armed forces working in Afghanistan have also been supplying aid to those attempting to leave the Taliban-controlled country. Close to 6,000 people have been evacuated as part of the UK rescue mission in Kabul, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed. Those repatriated under Operation Pitting include embassy staff, British...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US evacuated about 17,000 people from Kabul since August 14

Washington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday. "Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

2,500 Americans evacuated from Kabul amid Afghanistan crisis

A mere 2,500 Americans have been evacuated from Kabul over the last week, US officials said Saturday, adding that Washington is fighting against “time and space” to get people out of Afghanistan. Major General William Taylor said that a total of 17,000 people have so far been evacuated including the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy