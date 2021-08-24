HOF announces 28 nominees

The Warren County Sports Hall of Fame is looking for something they have not done in 11 years — voting members for the upcoming WCSHOF Class of 2021. Anybody can join — whether you love sports, are trying to help one of the nominees get into the hall, or just want to support a local organization, all it takes is a $10 membership fee and you will be able to vote on the upcoming induction class. The small fee helps fund the ceremony and the awards, as well as any other expenses such as newspaper ads or other ways of advertisement.