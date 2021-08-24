How to Fix WhatsApp Images and Videos Not Downloading Issue
Typically, images and videos received on WhatsApp will download normally when you tap on them. Yet, many users are facing the issue where tapping a media file throws you an error that says, “download failed”, “download was unable to complete,” “please try again later,” and similar. If you are unable to download images and videos from WhatsApp, the following fixes will help you solve the media download issue on WhatsApp.www.maketecheasier.com
