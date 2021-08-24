Cancel
Video Games

Outbreak Island - Gameplay Trailer

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErlsen Island appears at first glance to be deserted. But once you start to get settled in, you'll notice things aren't quite what they seem. Your job is to discover what happened on this island--while using a camera and hand-made weapons to survive.

Video Games
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesIGN

Tails of Iron - Official Gameplay Trailer

Here's a look at some of the brutal boss fights that await in upcoming indie RPG, Tails of Iron. Created by Odd Bug Studio, Tails of Iron takes players on a dangerous quest across a deceptively charming hand-drawn world. Following the invasion of a deadly Frog Clan, Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, is challenged with protecting his crumbling kingdom. In this new gameplay trailer, we get a look at the game's amphibious bosses, including the lance-touting Lans Alot, and the flesh-feasting Bloki Magu. Players will need to take note of their foes' attack patterns and weaknesses to successfully defeat them. Taking advantage of Tails of Iron's soulslike combat with perfectly timed parries, dodges, and attacks will pave your way to victory. Tails of Iron releases on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Guilty Gear Strive Accolades Highlighted in New Trailer

Though it’s been out for two months by now, Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear Strive has received a new trailer highlighting its accolades. The fighting game released on PS4, PS5 and PC to a strong amount of critical acclaim for its presentation, visual style and overall changes to the core mechanics. You can check out our official review here for more details.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 16 minutes of new gameplay footage for Tales of Arise

GameInformer has shared a new video, showing 16 minutes of gameplay footage from Tales of Arise. This video shows off the game’s early Lord Balseph boss fight. Thus, and if you don’t want to know much about that particular fight, you should simply skip it. Tales of Arise is an...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Toy Soldiers HD launches for Switch in September, new trailer

Accelerate Games today announced the final release date for Toy Soldiers HD. The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade title is slated for September 9 on Switch. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Originally released in 2010, the new updated version of the hit indie...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Aliens: Fireteam Elite ‘Survive The Hive’ Trailer Reveals New Gameplay

Considering little more than a few weeks stands between gamers and the entertaining pastime of culling huge numbers of an extremely aggressive species of extraterrestrials, pre-release marketing for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been notably absent. Since its surprise announcement earlier this year (when it was then just called Aliens: Fireteam), developer Cold Iron Studios has delivered only infrequent updates for the co-op shooter. The most recent—barring today’s reveal—dates back to June, alongside confirmation of a release date.
Video GamesNME

‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World has announced that the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be using Unreal Engine 5 to power its post-apocalyptic world. Stalker 2 will be the first game in the Stalker series to switch from the proprietary X-Ray engine and instead use Unreal Engine 5. A tweet from the official Stalker account announced the switch, saying, “Hey @UnrealEngine, feel free to mention we’re running on UE5.”
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Metal Slug Tactics Announces Nintendo Switch Release in New Gameplay Trailer

Grid-Based SRPG Action Has Never Been So Explosive. We knew the dormant Metal Slug franchise was returning in the form of the grid-based SRPG Metal Slug Tactics, but we didn’t know the game was heading to Nintendo Switch. The announcement dropped earlier today as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation alongside a striking gameplay trailer.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fort Triumph launch trailer

Fantasy turn-based tactics game Fort Triumph launches on the Switch eShop today, and to mark the occasion, All In! Games has shared a new launch trailer. Check it out below.

