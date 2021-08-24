Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Copshop: Watch the Trailer for the Action Movie Starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the action-packed trailer for this upcoming movie, Copshop, starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder. Copshop, directed by Joe Carnahan, arrives in theaters on September 17, 2021.

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Joe Carnahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'The Expendables 4' to feature Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Expendables 4 is in the works at Lionsgate and Millennium Media. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will return for the fourth installment in the action thriller franchise, Deadline confirmed Monday. In addition, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Trauma Center’ Actress Nicky Whelan Joins Frank Grillo Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Whelan (Trauma Center) will star opposite Frank Grillo (The Purge) in action movie Hounds Of War. The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers. Whelan plays Jenna, whose steely heart belies her admiration of the Hounds and, especially, Colonel Hart (Grillo’s character). Filming is due to begin later this year on location in Malta. Lowell Dean (Wolf Cop) will direct from Jean Pierre Margo’s (Blood On The Crown) script. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence) is handling sales. The film is a co-production between Twilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Margo, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa. It is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media. Executive producers are Frank Grillo, Nina Finch and Polina Pushkareva. Whelan’s credits include Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer, Knight of Cups, Trauma Center and Oz TV staple Neighbours. She is represented by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Gina Carano Reveals Details About First Project Since ‘The Mandalorian’; Actress Will Star In Revenge Thriller Scripted By ‘The Hitcher’ Writer Eric Red

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Carano will have her revenge. In her first project since The Mandalorian, we can reveal that the actress is set to star as a traumatized woman who hires a long-hauler to track down an infamous serial killer. The Hitcher and Near Dark scribe Eric Red has written the script for the untitled action-thriller, which is based on his novel White Knuckle. The story follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker “White Knuckle.” Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of...
MoviesCollider

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Team Revealed in New Set Photo From Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has been one of the most frequent sources of information for the upcoming action film through his Instagram account. Even though the filmmaker mostly posts generic photos of the sets, which reveal either very little or nothing about the details of Mission: Impossible 7, every now and then he hints at some possible events that may take place in the upcoming movies. Now, the director has posted a cast and crew photo that celebrates first assistant director Mary Boulding, who made it through 100 days of production and apparently handled it very well.
TV SeriesMarconews.com

Frank Grillo reprises Marvel bad guy for 'What If...?' whodunit: 'When they call, you pick up'

Frank Grillo’s three sons are glad to see their dad back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – even in animated form – and so is Grillo. The actor, 56, reprises his role as antagonistic spy operative Brock Rumlow (aka supervillain Crossbones) in the newest episode of Marvel’s “What If...?” (streaming now on Disney+), which reimagines key characters, storylines and scenarios in the MCU.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Behind The Scenes: Zack Snyder & Gerard Butler On The Set Of 300

Director Zack Snyder’s adaptation of Frank Miller’s 300 was a huge success at the box office – and it won a lot of critical acclaim – when it was released back in 2006. Snyder’s film was a stylistic marvel – feeling like a perfect (and incredibly faithful) adaptation of Miller’s 1998 graphic novel. You could argue (probably rightly so) that 300 is Snyder’s best film.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Shadowhunters star's new horror movie

A first trailer for Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr's new horror flick Broadcast Signal Intrusion has been released. The actor, who played Magnus Bane on the supernatural Freeform series, takes on the role of James, a grieving man trying to undercover a conspiracy after he witnesses a creepy broadcast signal intrusion (BSI) while archiving video tapes.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for action fantasy Mayday starring Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth and Juliette Lewis

A poster, trailer and images have been released for the new action fantasy Mayday. Written and directed by Karen Cinorre, the film stars Grace Van Patten as Ana, a young woman who finds herself transported to a dreamlike coastline, where she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war in which they lure men to their death using radio signals.
MoviesCollider

First Trailer for 'The Power of the Dog' Reveals Jane Campion's Netflix Movie, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for writer/director Jane Campion's highly anticipated new film The Power of the Dog. The drama takes place in 1925 and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a wealthy Montana rancher who comes across a widowed woman (Kirsten Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears. But Cumberbatch's brother, played by Jesse Plemons, takes pity on the woman and intends to marry her.
MoviesStarTrek.com

WATCH: Star Trek Day Trailer

Celebrate 55 years of Star Trek on September 8th with live-streamed panels, surprises, and more. More details about the day can be found here.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for action western Old Henry starring Tim Blake Nelson and Stephen Dorff

Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this September, Shout! Factory has released a poster and trailer for the action western Old Henry. Written and directed by Potsy Ponciroli, the film stars Tim Blake Nelson as a farmer who reveals a surprising talent for gunslinging when he must decide whether to trust the mysterious injured man (Scott Haze) with a satchel of cash he has taken in or the posse claiming to be the law who have lay seige to his homestead, demanding the money for themselves; take a look here…
MoviesWCVB

Check out the trailers for movies hitting theaters in September

A steady stream of blockbusters continue to make their way into theaters. In September, action-packed thrillers, comedies and the film adaptation of a hit Broadway show will hit the big screen. Here's a look at the line-up ahead:. Sept. 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This Marvel...
MoviesEscapist Magazine

The Expendables 4 Is Happening, Adds Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, 50 Cent

You just can’t keep Sylvester Stallone from making more sequels to films no one really wants more sequels to. The actor will be returning for (not officially titled) The Expendables 4, alongside Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. The series has been on ice for a while, but it appears that Lionsgate is looking to get it going again and bring back a slew of “old” action stars to shoot things on screen. Additionally, The Expendables 4 will add 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa, providing the film with its token black actor, (Terry Crews is apparently gone.) token female star, and token Asian guy who can actually do fight sequences.
MoviesIGN

American Night - Official Trailer

Art and life collide in this upcoming neo-noir thriller, American Night, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Jeremy Piven, Paz Vega, and Michael Madsen. When a highly coveted Andy Warhol painting suddenly surfaces, it triggers a chain reaction of danger-filled events for a colorful group of characters including a forger turned art dealer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers); a mobster and painter (Emile Hirsch) with a penchant for scorpions; a seductive museum conservator (Paz Vega); and a stuntman and wannabe ninja (Jeremy Piven). Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, the race for the painting comes to an explosive conclusion...one American Night. American Night, written and directed by Alessio Della Valle, arrives in theaters, on VOD, and digital on October 1, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy