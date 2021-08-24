Copshop: Watch the Trailer for the Action Movie Starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder

Art and life collide in this upcoming neo-noir thriller, American Night, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Jeremy Piven, Paz Vega, and Michael Madsen. When a highly coveted Andy Warhol painting suddenly surfaces, it triggers a chain reaction of danger-filled events for a colorful group of characters including a forger turned art dealer (Jonathan Rhys Meyers); a mobster and painter (Emile Hirsch) with a penchant for scorpions; a seductive museum conservator (Paz Vega); and a stuntman and wannabe ninja (Jeremy Piven). Filled with daring double-crosses and surprising twists and turns, the race for the painting comes to an explosive conclusion...one American Night. American Night, written and directed by Alessio Della Valle, arrives in theaters, on VOD, and digital on October 1, 2021.
