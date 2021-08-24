Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

France, Bauers rally Mariners in 9th for 5-3 win over A’s

By The Associated Press
MyNorthwest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners realize how much these sort of wins in late August can mean as they try to stay in the AL playoff race with the September stretch run approaching. Mariners 5, Athletics 3: Box score. Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two...

sports.mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Ty France
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Homer
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#Oakland Athletics#Mariners#Giants#A S Hall Of#Twitter#Cf Kyle Lewis#Bassitt#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBkpyn.net

Álvarez, Astros slug their way to 12-3 win over Mariners

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered and drove in four runs as the Houston Astros jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a 12-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. Martín Maldonado and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and Carlos Correa and José Altuve each hit a triple to help Houston win its second straight after dropping the previous four.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Score 4 in 11th to Earn 6-3 Win Over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Ty France tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning and put the Seattle Mariners on top with an RBI single in the 11th before Kyle Seager belted a three-run homer in a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. J.P. Crawford started the 11th on second base and moved to third on a wild pitch by Ryne Stanek with no outs. Mitch Haniger walked before France singled on a grounder to right field to put Seattle up 3-2. Seager then connected on his 29th home run this season to extend the lead to 6-2.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners claim 2-time All-Star LHP Sean Doolittle off waivers, DFA Keynan Middleton

The Mariners added a big-name lefty to the bullpen on Thursday, claiming two-time All-Star reliever Sean Doolittle off waivers after he was recently designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds. Right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton was designated for assignment to make room for Doolittle. Doolittle, 34, has been in MLB since...
MLBKVOE

Mariners hang on for 4-3 win over Royals

The Seattle Mariners held on for a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Sunday. The Royals still won the series 3 games to 1. Salvador Perez did hit his 38th home run of the season to tie the game at 1 in the 6th inning. Perez has hit a home run in 5 straight games.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Gonzales, Seager lead Mariners to 4-3 win over Royals to avoid sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Mariners 4, Royals 3: Box score. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Astros 4, Mariners 3: Box score. Dylan Moore had...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners recall Triple-A MVP candidate José Marmolejos

The Mariners have added some potential punch to their offense for the stretch run. Seattle recalled outfielder/first baseman José Marmolejos from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, making room on the active roster by designating right-handed pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. Marmolejos began the 2021 season on the Mariners’ 26-man roster but...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gilbert expected to start for the Mariners against the Astros

Houston Astros (78-54, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (71-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +122, Astros -140; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBearnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBMarin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ Kris Bryant returns to lineup for series opener against Brewers; Tommy La Stella scratched

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant returned to the lineup for the San Francisco Giants’ series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Bryant left Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with right side tightness. An MRI taken on Saturday came back clean. Bryant bats fifth against Brewers’ right-handed starter Corbin Burnes. Bryant is batting .111, 1-for-9 with three strikeouts against Burnes for his career.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers activate Niko Goodrum, Wily Peralta from injured list as MLB rosters expand

Only a few years ago, September 1 annually brought a flurry of new Detroit Tigers to Comerica Park as MLB rosters expanded for the season's final month. All members of the 40-man roster were eligible to play, giving playoff contenders a boost down the stretch and rebuilding teams an opportunity to offer their young players a taste of the big leagues.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers score three runs in 10th inning for 4-1 win over Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — What Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accomplished in the fourth inning seemed bound to happen, considering Detroit Tigers starter Tyler Alexander — a left-hander who is more crafty than overpowering — faced a lineup full of powerful righties. Guerrero, just 22 years old, jumped on a first-pitch 88 mph sinker...
MLBabc17news.com

Olson, Chapman rally Athletics to 5-4 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4. Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and maintained its grip on the second AL wild-card spot. Moreland’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech gave Oakland a 5-3 lead. Cole Irvin allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings to get the win. Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.
MLBDaily Democrat

Matt Chapman, Mark Canha hit home runs in A’s win over Detroit Tigers

After a grueling home stand in which the Oakland A’s skidded out of the postseason picture against three of the hottest teams in baseball, a three-game series against the middling Detroit Tigers poses an opportunity to rise back up the ranks. With a comfortable 9-3 win against the Tigers on...
MLBKYTV

Pirates rally late for 5-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Leadoff hitter Ben Gamel added three hits and a walk, and Jacob Stallings had two hits in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy