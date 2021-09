Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists the club would not sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he were to become a target for Manchester City.The Gunners travel to face the reigning Premier League champions on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola keen to add a striker to his ranks before the transfer window closes next week.A summer-long saga to sign Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane ended in disappointment when he committed to Spurs on Wednesday.City have now been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, while Aubameyang could yet become a target.The 32-year-old starred on his first start of the season as he...