Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

LETTER: Fighting corruption and seeking free speech

yoursun.com
 9 days ago

First of all I'd like to say that I am not a Nazi. What they do not tell you is I'm comparing Hitler's flag to the blue line flag. We are repeating history. The German Nazi police wanted you to worship their flag and now the police want you to worship the desecrated American flag with the blue line.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Free Speech#Nazi#German#American#Rutherford Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Langvardt’s Article Published in Journal of Free Speech Law

Professor Kyle Langvardt’s article Can the First Amendment Scale? has been published by the Journal of Free Speech Law, a peer-edited law journal. The article is part of a symposium on free speech and social media platform regulation. A brief synopsis is below:. American judges today preside over a laissez-faire...
PoliticsWorld Link

Letter: Land of the free

A political poem wrote, take it or leave it. "Hey! Please don't blame or shame me for trusting my gut. I've been called a butterfly, well just flutter-by. Have you seen her? The grass is always greener? Why can't she stay still, behaved, silent? Because it's time to wake up America! Give this world a shake up! Masks here to stay, even masks in class? When this illness our kids don't much pass? Hmmm... Maybe we mask our kids to silence, while condoning violence? They say defund the police! They are racist. While they sell our children on the black market? Who's the real target?! Woke? Disney, Coke, it's cool to be a drag queen?! No. We don't need your vaccine! It's unregulated, an emergency-use disclaimer! I've heard the lab rats they tested on died too fast! They had to stop testing it. Time to give it to the people. Perhaps a mark of the beast. The unbeliever fears this fever! God gave me natural immunity and a sense of community! Which you cannot break however many lies and distancing rules they make. Wake up shake up! Our forefathers must be rolling in their graves right now. Remember all ye America is the land of the free, home of brave, and in God We Trust.
Aberdeen, WAThe Daily World

Free speech carries great responbility

I am deeply concerned that Aberdeen has again garnered international notoriety, and again for the wrong reasons. I forced myself to watch the video concerning the offending sign at the Star Wars store and offending it certainly was. It was hateful and hurtful. It arguably did not belong in a place of business.
Militaryyoursun.com

LETTER: Afghan soldiers brave. Government was corrupt.

This is a sad week for this country. I was stunned at the chaos at Kabul Airport, but I was upset to hear President Biden's implication that the Afghan soldiers were cowards not to fight for their country. Nothing could be further from the truth. Most of our Afghan veterans know first hand the courage of their Afghan counterparts and Afghan allies, and they take offense at any suggestion impugning their courage. Our Afghan allies too are at risk.
Congress & Courtsharkeraquila.com

Court ruling serves as severe reminder of the significance of protecting free speech

In 2017, after Brandi Levy failed to make the varsity cheer team, she released her thoughts in a vulgar statement sent to around 250 friends on Snapchat. The school discovered the statement through word of mouth and subsequently suspended Levy from the junior varsity cheer team for a year. In response, Levy and her parents sued the school. When the district court ruled in her favor, the school appealed to the Third Circuit and finally to the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by all Justices except for Clarence Thomas in an 8-1 decision.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

GUEST OPINION: A wonderful pillow with the blanket of free speech

Editor’s note: This guest opinion is a parody, defined by Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary as a literary or musical work in which the style of an author or work is closely imitated for comic effect or in ridicule. Dear citizens of Waverly,. While it has taken me some time to muster up...
U.S. Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: Facts in letters are just propaganda

While propagandists can still get their hateful messages out through editorial letters, it is obvious that their evil ways continue to try to influence our thoughts. For instance, one recent letter lists "facts" about current issues at the border. In fact, what his statistics show is that, under Biden, the Border Patrol is doing a better job at intercepting our neighbors who are looking for a better, safer life.
Family Relationshipsyoursun.com

LETTER: Anti-mask parents are endangering others

Every day I read about the foolish behavior of people reacting to wearing masks ,especially parents fighting about not wanting their children to wear them while attending school. Do parents really understand what is at stake?. They may have 2– 3 children to concern themselves with, but in a classroom...
Protestsyoursun.com

LETTER: Our freedoms have some realistic limits

Recent protests by parents objecting to school mask mandates and those of writers to your paper claiming constitutional rights to express their opinions, and to free speech, convinces me schools have done a poor job teaching civics and history. Parents objecting to masks is puzzling since it's their children's safety...
U.S. Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: Don't blame conservatives for all this

It wasn't conservatives who botched so badly the withdrawal from Afghanistan that thousands of Americans and Afghan friends face torture and death. It was liberal Democrats. It wasn't conservatives who turned America's cities into disgusting places of filth, druggies, homeless camps, poverty, corruption and countless murders. It was liberal Democrats.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Don’t fight against fellow Americans, fight the virus

Regarding “Missouri records 157 new COVID deaths, bringing the statewide total to 10,610” (Aug. 31): We’re fighting an enemy that’s in our country. The enemy has already taken more than 600,000 Americans of all ages. The enemy is getting stronger. Letter: Fantasy about reinstating Trump would be a catastrophe. Letter:...
ReligionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Christian Scientists are free to chose form of care

Regarding “Principia hit by leadership turnover, empty seats in classrooms” (Aug. 6): Thoughtful discussions on faith can rarely, if ever, be synopsized into one or two catch phrases or soundbites. Doing so usually misses the heart and soul of religious practice and the way it enriches lives. I believe this article missed the mark when it stated that “Christian Science theology, as set out by founder Mary Baker Eddy, teaches followers not to believe in matter; that the spiritual world is the only reality, while the material world is an illusion.”
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Letters: Leaders must act wisely in COVID fight

Liberty is the empty crib in our daughter’s nursery. We had once believed after our vaccinations that we were free from the hardest nights worrying about pregnancy and a safe delivery in the time of COVID-19. We felt assured, just for a moment, that we were free from fearing the...
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Free speech program to mark Constitution Day

Constitution Day will be commemorated in Jacksonville on Sept. 15 with a program on free speech in America. The program, sponsored by the Jacksonville Area Museum, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Lovejoy Hall at 520 W. College Ave. It is free and open to the public. Illinois College...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Mexico president highlights corruption fight in address

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted his campaign against government corruption and downplayed the work that remains to be done in the areas of security and reducing poverty in his third state of the nation address Wednesday. Nearly midway through his six-year term, López Obrador...
California, PACumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Seeking fair elections

Our revised 18th century Constitution is not up to the task of helping fix this 21st century era of two-party political gridlock. Even when a clear majority of voters indicate a need for a change, our political institutions and electoral system often favor the minority view with no practical choice beyond one of the two major parties.
yoursun.com

LETTER: New letter policy get a passing grade

I commend you for establishing the new policy for letters to the editor. It took courage and insight to make such a move. I believe we are all better because of it, both as readers and writers. In a democratic society, such as ours, it is important to have a...
Politicssdpb.org

SD's Deadline For Initiated Measure Petitions Violates Free Speech

South Dakota's deadline for voter-initiated petitions to change laws is unconstitutionally long. That's the decision of Federal Circuit Judge Charles Kornmann issued on Monday, Aug. 30. Current law requires petitions to be filed with the Secretary of State a year before they appear on the ballot. Judge Kornmann has upheld...
Public Healthyoursun.com

LETTER: Anti-mask governor makes us look foolish

Gov. DeSantis has recklessly and foolishly endangered the lives of Floridians with his stance on masking. Our numbers regarding positivity and hospitalizations are appalling. We are leading the nation with these numbers and most would view this as an embarrassment and failure of leadership. Parental rights have no place in a global pandemic. He establishes monoclonal antibody centers however; you must first, contract the virus and be symptomatic within 10 days before you are eligible to receive this treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy