LETTER: Fighting corruption and seeking free speech

A political poem wrote, take it or leave it. "Hey! Please don't blame or shame me for trusting my gut. I've been called a butterfly, well just flutter-by. Have you seen her? The grass is always greener? Why can't she stay still, behaved, silent? Because it's time to wake up America! Give this world a shake up! Masks here to stay, even masks in class? When this illness our kids don't much pass? Hmmm... Maybe we mask our kids to silence, while condoning violence? They say defund the police! They are racist. While they sell our children on the black market? Who's the real target?! Woke? Disney, Coke, it's cool to be a drag queen?! No. We don't need your vaccine! It's unregulated, an emergency-use disclaimer! I've heard the lab rats they tested on died too fast! They had to stop testing it. Time to give it to the people. Perhaps a mark of the beast. The unbeliever fears this fever! God gave me natural immunity and a sense of community! Which you cannot break however many lies and distancing rules they make. Wake up shake up! Our forefathers must be rolling in their graves right now. Remember all ye America is the land of the free, home of brave, and in God We Trust.