James 'Jim' Michael Darling, 71
James "Jim" Michael Darling, 71, of Somers, passed peacefully at home Aug. 13, 2021. Jim was born in Mobridge, South Dakota, and spent his early years near Tacoma, Washington. Many summers were spent in the Flathead with his grandparents; he eventually moved there, graduating from Flathead High School. He met his wife, Linda (Caudill) Darling, and they wed Dec. 1970, recently celebrating 50 years together. Their union brought two daughters, Julie and Jackie.dailyinterlake.com
Comments / 0