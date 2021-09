(Colorado News Connection) Wildlife is being fenced in across the West, and researchers are now mapping these lines to understand how they affect animals. In some rural areas, fences outnumber roads, but they're much harder to pinpoint and map. Simon Buzzard, wildlife project coordinator in Missoula for the National Wildlife Federation, is leading an effort to find fences, and overlay that information with movement data for pronghorns in southwest Montana. He said the project is prioritizing fences that can directly hamper the species' migration patterns, and can find trouble spots.