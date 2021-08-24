Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalispell, MT

Law roundup: Kids attempt to build the great pyramid

Daily Inter Lake
 9 days ago

An employee reported people allegedly were trying to break the lock off a storage bin containing old tires and believed the culprits were most likely kids because in the past, the trashed tires had been spread out to make “nonsensical formations,” such as pyramids or lines. In this instance, they found a rock with a marking on it and debris on the storage lock. The location was marked for extra patrol by the Kalispell Police Department.

dailyinterlake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Society
Kalispell, MT
Society
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Management#Pyramids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy