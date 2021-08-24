Law roundup: Kids attempt to build the great pyramid
An employee reported people allegedly were trying to break the lock off a storage bin containing old tires and believed the culprits were most likely kids because in the past, the trashed tires had been spread out to make “nonsensical formations,” such as pyramids or lines. In this instance, they found a rock with a marking on it and debris on the storage lock. The location was marked for extra patrol by the Kalispell Police Department.dailyinterlake.com
