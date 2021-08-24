Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LETTER: Nikki Fried is not afraid to speak up

yoursun.com
 9 days ago

Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried recently spoke at a meeting of the State Board of Education where actions were being considered against local school districts failing to comply with board anti-mask mandates. According to an article in the Gainesville Sun, the state board decided to “investigate” the Alachua and Broward County school boards for their mask mandate policies. Withholding state funding and other actions are being considered.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Afraid#Democratic Agriculture#The Gainesville Sun#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried: Ron DeSantis is playing ‘COVID-roulette’

DeSantis, she alleged, is prioritizing politics over public health. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried accused Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday of playing “COVID-roulette” with the lives of Florida students. Speaking on CNN, Fried charged the Republican Governor with an “indifference” toward human life, particularly those of children. DeSantis, she alleged, is prioritizing...
ElectionsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Leads Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried in New Poll

A poll from Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, Inc. released on Wednesday shows Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of his two main Democratic opponents in next year’s gubernatorial contest. DeSantis leads both U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 41 percent to 38 percent among all registered...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Crop Dumping by Mexico Targeted by Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried

Concerns about crop dumping have been a refrain in the state since shortly after the North American Free Trade Agreement was approved more than a quarter century ago. (TALLAHASSEE/August 30, 2021) — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday urged people to purchase Florida-grown blueberries, strawberries and other produce to help counter what she described as “unfair foreign trade practices” by Mexico.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried credits commitment to transparency to tardy financial filing

Republicans called Fried 'an incompetent mess' for failing to file her Form 6 on time. Republicans criticized Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for a tardy filing of financial disclosures. But the Democratic candidate for Governor said it’s a commitment to transparency that made her take her time. “We were just trying...
Educationfloridianpress.com

Nikki Fried, Shevrin Jones Call DeSantis’s Anti-School Mask Edict “Unconstitutional’

Miami Gardens—During a joint press conference with State Senator Shevrin Jones (D) to address the recent anti-school mask mandate controversy, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) was asked if she supported the Regeneron-made Monoclonal COVID-19 antibodies treatment. On Thursday Commissioner Fried release a press statement that stated she “granted permission for...
Healthfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Nikki Fried rally around monoclonal antibody treatment

Fried’s endorsement comes as DeSantis travels the state hailing the treatment. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried found common ground Friday in an emerging medical treatment for COVID-19: monoclonal antibodies. Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, recognized monoclonal antibodies Friday as a medical approach that may prevent death and...
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried uses school mask ruling to criticize Ron DeSantis

The Commissioner was back on cable Friday night. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried had a national platform Friday night to discuss Florida and COVID-19. The 2022 Democratic candidate for Governor took full advantage of Friday’s ruling by the 2nd Judicial Circuit to strike down school mask mandate prohibitions by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration. Fried said she anticipated other school boards to feel emboldened to pass mask requirements as they saw fit.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Nikki Fried announces promotions, new hire at Ag Department

Promotions for Franco Ripple and Erin Moffet, plus the addition of Caroline Stonecipher. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday announced two promotions and a new hire in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ communications office. “Communicating accurately and building innovative partnerships are crucial given the challenges facing our...
Tampa, FLwfla.com

Nikki Fried to hold moment of silence for COVID-19 victims

TAMPA (WFLA) – Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold a statewide moment of silence Wednesday for Floridians who have died from COVID-19. According to the latest data from the CDC, Florida has reported 44,561 deaths since the start of the pandemic. “I invite all of my fellow Floridians to join...
Congress & Courtsyoursun.com

LETTER: Don't forget Scott, Rubio against voter bill

Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution were passed, intended to assure voting rights to people of color. Soon after, state legislatures and local communities, notably from the former Confederacy, began enacting laws limiting voter access. Literacy tests, poll taxes, property ownership requirements, and other obstacles made it difficult for people of color to vote. At the same time, so-called “Jim Crow” laws limited minority access to schools, public transportation, and other community resources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy