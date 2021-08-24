Hungry Horse man accused of firing round at bar

A busy weekend for the Flathead County Sheriff's Office resulted in several felony arrests, including one man accused of threatening two bar patrons with a gun.

Daniel Christopher Walker, 33, of Hungry Horse, was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of criminal endangerment.

According to charging documents, deputies responded to an incident at a tavern in Hungry Horse. One deputy spoke with Walker, who was leaning against a truck and allegedly holding a gun to his chest.

Once Walker was in a patrol vehicle, the deputy found a spent shell casing on the ground near a picnic bench outside the front door to the bar.

Walker told the deputy his brother had called him because two other men were threatening him, the records state. Walker said when he arrived at the bar, one of the men allegedly threatened him. Walker allegedly grabbed a gun from his truck and fired a round in the air.

He allegedly admitted to drinking and said he knew there were residences in the area where he fired the shot.

Another deputy said he spoke to the bartender, who said Walker arrived at the bar and allegedly pointed a handgun at two men. The bartender said Walker waved the gun around and then pointed the gun at him.

Both deputies spoke to one of the men Walker allegedly threatened; the man said he wanted to "box" Walker before he pulled out the gun.

Walker faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison.

In a news release, Sheriff Brian Heino said deputies responded to about 400 calls between 12 a.m. Saturday and 12 a.m. Monday. Fifteen were jailed, including nine on felony charges.

