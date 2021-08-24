Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Alton Webster Viverette

Rocky Mount Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlton Webster Viverette, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC on August 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Edwin Webster "Webb" Viverette, Sr. and Mabel Hunter Viverette. He was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Minnie Catherine Viverette; and his brothers, Edwin Webster Viverette, Jr. and Marvin Earl Viverette. Alton is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hilda Haddle Viverette of Rocky Mount. A Funeral Service to celebrate Alton's life will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Ray Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mill Branch Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nash County, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Obituaries
City
Webster, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy