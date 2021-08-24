Alton Webster Viverette, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC on August 11, 1934, he was the son of the late Edwin Webster "Webb" Viverette, Sr. and Mabel Hunter Viverette. He was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Minnie Catherine Viverette; and his brothers, Edwin Webster Viverette, Jr. and Marvin Earl Viverette. Alton is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hilda Haddle Viverette of Rocky Mount. A Funeral Service to celebrate Alton's life will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Ray Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mill Branch Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.