LETTER: We must hold our officials accountable

 9 days ago

If you haven’t read George Orwell’s "1984" in the past or lately, take the time to give it a read. The parallels to today are breathtaking. We are re-writing history, changing the meaning of words (or removing them from our language), letting the government dictate how we live our lives. We are letting bureaucrats write rules and laws affecting us with no concern to the consequences. We are allowing censorship by the media, shutting down any question or opposition to what is reported.

