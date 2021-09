After almost a year and a half of remote learning, UR has kicked off the start of a fully in-person semester with Yellowjacket Weekend. From Friday to Monday, students had the opportunity to sign up for clubs at the Activities Fair, eat from food trucks at the Carnival on Wilson Quad, and attend a free Jesse McCartney concert. First-years and sophomores alike were able to participate in these in-person events for the first time, with many expressing excitement to see old friends and meet new people.