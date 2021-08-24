Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

LETTER: Nation supports path to citizenship for Dreamers

yoursun.com
 9 days ago

We all hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind us, but the Delta variant is here, wreaking havoc, and once again Dreamers are heroically serving in essential roles here and all across the country. They are our doctors, nurses, home caregivers, teachers, and farm workers. Immigrants are essential to our care infrastructure. They have not given up on us throughout the entire pandemic and we should not give up on them.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Path To Citizenship#Dreamers#Tps#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential Electionyoursun.com

LETTER: Is President Biden really running the show?

Masters of disinformation in the “Kingdom of Washington, D. C.” are only allowed to make promises that they cannot keep. Seldom have I observed a more destructive, divisive, and inflammatory woke bureaucracy. How dare they join the countless number of camouflaged American Marxist who figuratively and purposefully try to confuse...
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Mayor Mendez Joins 179 of Nation’s Mayors to Urge Congress to Protect Dreamers

BROWNSVILLE, TX – City of Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez has joined Republican, Democrat, and Independent mayors from across the nation to call on Congress to take immediate action that provides permanent protection from deportation and a path to citizenship for all Dreamers who have lived in America since they were children and are building their lives here in the only country many of them have ever known.
Presidential Electionyoursun.com

LETTER: Biden and supporters are a real catastrophe

By Joe Biden and the Socialists, Marxists that are running "our" country now and telling him what to do! The extreme crisis at "our" border is just one of the travesties that Biden has implemented! So, it's ok to let thousands of "illegals" from over 100 countries, many with Covid, no masks, unvaccinated, into "our" country? Now we have delta variants that may have come with the thousands of illegals Biden is flying or bussing all over "our" country!
U.S. Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: Don't blame conservatives for all this

It wasn't conservatives who botched so badly the withdrawal from Afghanistan that thousands of Americans and Afghan friends face torture and death. It was liberal Democrats. It wasn't conservatives who turned America's cities into disgusting places of filth, druggies, homeless camps, poverty, corruption and countless murders. It was liberal Democrats.
U.S. Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: Facts in letters are just propaganda

While propagandists can still get their hateful messages out through editorial letters, it is obvious that their evil ways continue to try to influence our thoughts. For instance, one recent letter lists "facts" about current issues at the border. In fact, what his statistics show is that, under Biden, the Border Patrol is doing a better job at intercepting our neighbors who are looking for a better, safer life.
WorldSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Supporting Ghani was one reason for the Afghan debacle

Regarding “Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next” (Aug. 17): If, after 20 years, Afghans cannot be moved to protect their own country from a brutal tyranny, then for all practical purposes, it’s a lost cause. Women are the most grievously betrayed by their husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and uncles who will not fight to protect them. An army of more than 300,000 Afghan soldiers could not bring itself to offer any real resistance to the Taliban. They surrendered readily. [More than 60,000 Afghan soldiers and police died fighting the Taliban.]
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Congress & Courtsbaltimorenews.net

US Senate passes bill for emergency assistance to Americans

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): The US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a bill that would provide emergency repatriation assistance to American citizens who have returned from Afghanistan, US media reported. The bill was approved by unanimous consent and US Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Senate to...
ImmigrationWGAL

What legal status do Afghans have as they evacuate to the US? It varies

Video above: Refugees from Afghanistan to remain at military bases until relocations are determined. More than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, all with varying legal statuses and needs as many of them arrive in the United States. Some are U.S. citizens, others Afghan interpreters who worked alongside U.S....
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy