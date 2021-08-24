LETTER: Nation supports path to citizenship for Dreamers
We all hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind us, but the Delta variant is here, wreaking havoc, and once again Dreamers are heroically serving in essential roles here and all across the country. They are our doctors, nurses, home caregivers, teachers, and farm workers. Immigrants are essential to our care infrastructure. They have not given up on us throughout the entire pandemic and we should not give up on them.www.yoursun.com
