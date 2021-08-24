A renter- landlord standoff

Bedbugs infest an air mattress in an apartment at Pine and High streets. (Contributed image)

Joseph Vercruysse has resided in an apartment off Pine and High streets since 2017. His first year there went all right, he said, but then he got a new neighbor in the apartment house and things started going downhill.

“They had asked to use our hallway to bring up a couch. That’s when the bedbugs started,” Vercruysse recalled.

Vercruysse continued to live there, saying he only saw one or two bugs once in a while. But when his neighbor moved out in the summer of 2020, and took the couch with them, the bedbug problem grew, he said.

“The landlord had hired an exterminator and this guy was a hack or something,” Vercruysse said. “He watered down his solution and, from my understanding, an exterminator is supposed to come and everyone else is supposed to leave. That wasn’t the case. This guy came and talked more than he did work.”

Vercruysse said he told his landlord, Perry Kelley, about the bedbug problem several times, and was met with no action.

“He keeps trying to blame it on us,” Vercruysse said. “He said it’s the company we brought over.”

'Everyone's problem'

Dianna Gibson, a mother of young children currently residing in an apartment on Genesee Street, said she’s looking for a new place to live because of the roach infestation she discovered after moving in.

“The landlord needs to take care of the problem,” Gibson asserted. “I haven’t had a lot (of trouble) with bedbugs, but the last apartment I had, there was lead.”

The city should address common rental property problems, alderman at large candidate Maggie Lupo said.

“We have a high amount of rental apartments in the city (and) I think the bedbugs are definitely a health issue. It’s a community issue, too, like black mold and lead paint. If it's left unchecked it becomes everyone’s problem," Lupo said. "If you move into an apartment and there’s vermin there, it’s not on the tenants, it’s the landlord that owns the property.”

Housing case backlog grows

Jason Dool, chief building inspector for the City of Lockport, said any city resident who faces a problem like this – be it bedbugs, black mold, roaches or lead — should give him a call.

“We’ll schedule an appointment and take a look,” he said.

If a problem is found, the Building Inspection department will contact the property owner by phone call or letter and issue a warning: clean up, or else, Dool said.

However, he noted, the teeth his department once had were dulled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The problem we’re dealing with is the landlords aren’t responsive for a number of reasons, and ... we’re having a difficult time sending cases to court like we were pre-Covid.”

Dool explained that until recently court was closed to housing matters, and while it is open now, there’s very little time allotted for housing issues.

Where it once took less than a month for a property owner to be arraigned, it's now closer to two months, or more; and a second court date — which used to be set for two weeks later — is another 10- to 12-week wait.

“We’re talking just maybe a four-month span to get two court dates in, and even at the end of those court dates, I can’t guarantee the problem will be remedied,” Dool said. “The goal for us in housing issues is for a resolution. We don’t want to fine anyone. We don’t want anyone in jail, because if it gets to that point, then the problem isn’t getting addressed. Ideally, the landlord does what he has to do and never has to go to court.”

Dool suggested that many rental property owners are angry, presently, about not being able to collect rent, and that exacerbates the problem. He suspects Building Inspection will field more calls about landlord negligence once the moratorium on evictions ends, because renters will need to justify why they’re not paying rent.

“They’re correct, in my opinion, to not pay,” Dool said. “I believe the law states you can withhold a reasonable amount of rent based on the problems you’re having.”

Dool noted a broken fire alarm might be one such problem, or lack of heat, as well as other situations.

“There are really and truly a lot of people having issues that we can’t help,” Dool said. “We don’t have the proverbial hammer to drop, in the end, like we did before Covid, to get these people assistance and into properties that comply with the state property maintenance (code).”

“Hopefully that’ll change soon and we’ll get the (court waiting) time down. I just don’t have a definitive answer yet.”

'A helluva situation'

Lupo said, tongue in cheek, that she isn’t sure about requiring rental property owners to have renewable certificates, but she is a dog owner.

“Anything that could be going on with my dogs could be considered a public health issue. If they’re not up to date on their vaccinations, that could be a public health issue. If I let them run uncontrolled, that could be a public health issue. So, if I have to go downtown once a year to register my dogs with the city ... .”

“It’s kind of a weird way to look at it, but we have to do better by almost half of our city residents who live in apartments,” Lupo said.

Vercruysse says his living conditions are getting worse. To this reporter he sent photos showing what he believes is black mold in his apartment, as well as the contents of his refrigerator after Kelley allegedly turned off the power to his kitchen.

“I don’t know what else to do,” he said. “I’ve tried everything. These bedbugs are horrible! They’re driving my girlfriend mentally insane, because they will drive you crazy. … I spray. I use countless numbers of bug sprays. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars to deal with a problem that’s bigger than spraying. My one roommate moved out, he couldn’t stand it. The bedbugs were infested in his DVD player, in his air mattress.”

“I’m hoping (Kelley) will fix the problem, but I doubt it,” Vercruysse said. “Right now my hands are tied. I’ve got a baby coming. So, I’m doing my part as a tenant. It’s just, he harasses me for rent money all the time and I hadn’t paid rent for two months because he wasn’t fixing the problem. … It’s just a helluva situation.”

Kelley was contacted by this reporter and he would not comment on the situation.

For more information about environmental issues in housing, call the Niagara County Department of Health's Environmental Health Division at 439-7444.