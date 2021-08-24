Maria Zuber on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Proud to be accepted into University of Michigan’s workshop, “Singing Down the Barriers”, Stacie worked alongside 30 extraordinary singers and collaborative pianists during an intensive week. Lectures and panels with scholars and artists specializing in this repertoire, joined in discussions on practical topics while exploring repertoire in small group breakout sessions. From poetry analysis and historical background to surveying the songs of contemporary African American composers today, attendees will leave with a stronger understanding of the cultural context and performance practices needed to successfully sing this repertoire. The Institute is an adult summer intensive of the U-M SMTD and is offered in partnership with the Hampsong Foundation via the Classic Song Research Initiative.